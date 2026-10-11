Saints vs. Vikings: 3 Alarming Takeaways From Another Ugly Home Loss

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The New Orleans Saints' struggles continued Sunday as they fell 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings inside the Caesars Superdome.

The defeat dropped New Orleans to 1-4 for the second consecutive season, further exposing the growing problems facing second-year head coach Kellen Moore and a team that continues to take steps backward .

What was once one of the NFL's most intimidating home-field advantages has become anything but, as the Saints suffered another embarrassing loss in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, quarterback Tyler Shough endured his worst performance of the season against Minnesota's relentless defense, while New Orleans' defense allowed the Vikings to produce their best offensive showing of the year.

Most concerning is that the same issues keep surfacing each week, with little indication that the Saints are any closer to finding solutions.

Here are three major takeaways from the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Domefield Advantage is No More

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans do the Skol chant during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing that really stood out from this game, it is that the Superdome is no longer a fortress.

Of the four losses this season, three have come inside the Caesars Superdome, highlighting a growing struggle to defend what was once considered one of the NFL's toughest venues for visiting teams.

Since head coach Sean Payton departed after the 2021 season, the Saints have posted a 15-21 record at home, with only one winning home season (5-3 in 2023). Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has managed a dismal 3-14 record inside the Superdome.

Even worse, there were clear and audible "Skol" chants from the plenty of Vikings fans in attendance at the Superdome.

Tyler Shough Had the Worst Game of the Season

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) gestures at the line of scrimmage against Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shough has been the Saints’ best player throughout the season as he, along with a few others, is the bright spot on what is a bad football team at the moment and if it weren’t for him this season would be a complete disaster.

However, his performance was not good enough for New Orleans to win this game.

Shough had his worst game of the season, completing 16 of his 25 passes for only 96 yards and two interceptions. A lot of his struggles could be placed on the Vikings’ defense and their blitz packages, which present a lot of looks that could deceive a quarterback and his offensive line.

"It was obviously very difficult," Shough said of going up against Minnesota’s defense. "They presented a lot of looks. That's what they're extremely good at. I felt like we were ready for all those looks. We just didn't execute in some of those moments, and now we're second and 20, or third and 15, and — I mean, you're not — those odds are not really in your favor for those situations.

"And we got to be in those third-and-six, third-and-five, third-and-three ranges, where we can convert and dictate tempo. We had a couple good drives and moments, but I don't care who we're playing, we got to be better there. And especially against that team, they're really well coached, really played really well."

The Defense Had Another Abysmal Day

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) look on against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints’ defense has been suspect the last couple of weeks, and just when things got worse, they allowed the Vikings’ offense to have its best offensive performance of the season.

Minnesota had 364 total yards of offense, the first time this season that the Vikings had over 300 total yards. The previous high was 246 yards against the Chicago Bears in a 9-6 victory.

Minnesota was also 9 for 18 (50%) on third-down conversions. A large part of that was quarterback Kyler Murray making things happen with his arm along with his feet. He threw for a season-high 229 yards with a touchdown while rushing for another 54 yards on seven carries.

“Kyler made a lot of really good plays with his legs, able to keep plays alive,” Saints defensive back Jonas Sanker said of the reason for the Saints’ failure to get Minnesota off the field. “You know, it's tough to cover some of those good receivers they had for that long.

“Kyler made a lot of really good plays with his legs, able to keep plays alive,” Saints defensive back Jonas Sanker said of the reason for the Saints’ failure to get Minnesota off the field. “You know, it's tough to cover some of those good receivers they had for that long.

“But, I think it's not just on the D-line; it's kind of on the group as a whole. Because, you know, there's also situations where, you know, we got them on third down and we gave up a touchdown in the back of the end zone when we got a guy almost double-covered.”

Aaron Jones also had a standout game, rushing 25 times for 113 yards with a touchdown. His production helped power the Vikings to a season-high 153 rushing yards.

Justin Jefferson had six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. His 15-yard touchdown catch in double coverage in the back of the end zone made the score 13-7 with 12:06 left in the third quarter.

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