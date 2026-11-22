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The New Orleans Saints ' offensive struggles and inability to protect the football proved costly once again Sunday afternoon.

Despite a strong defensive effort and a late comeback attempt, the Saints couldn't overcome two early turnovers, six sacks and missed scoring opportunities in a frustrating 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The loss marks three straight for New Orleans and drops the Saints to 3-7, while Chicago improved to 8-2 with its fifth straight win.

The Saints finished with 307 total yards compared to Chicago's 311, but failed to score a touchdown on their final eight possessions, showcasing the Saints' inability to capitalize on the opportunities given to them, a criticism that head coach Kellen Moore has faced all season.

After a slow start by both teams, things deteriorated for New Orleans. Its second-quarter run game faltered when running back CJ Donaldson fumbled, giving Chicago excellent field position. That allowed the Bears to strike as Caleb Williams with a 3-yard touchdown pass to D'Andre Swift, extending the Bears' lead to 10-0.

Chicago got the ball back after quarterback Tyler Shough threw an interception to rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, and Williams connected with tight end Colston Loveland for a 15-yard strike to give the Bears a commanding 16-0 advantage.

New Orleans did finally show signs of life late in the first half.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. broke free for a 46-yard run, setting up Shough's 1-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to nine.

The Saints defense then got another chance when linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepted Williams after a deflected pass. However, New Orleans’ special teams woes returned midway through the quarter as kicker Charlie Smyth missed a 47-yard field goal.

However, Smyth redeemed himself with a 56-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, cutting Chicago's lead to 16-10.

New Orleans couldn't build on that momentum.

The Bears extended their lead to 19-10 on Santos' third-quarter field goal before their defensive front took control and bullied the Saints' injury-depleted offensive line.

Chicago recorded six sacks, including three from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Montez Sweat delivered one of the game's biggest plays in the fourth quarter, sacking Shough in the end zone for a safety that extended the Bears' advantage to 21-10.

The Saints had another opportunity after Julian Blackmon recovered a Swift fumble, but their ensuing possession stalled on fourth down at Chicago's 10-yard line.

Shough finished 25 of 42 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Chris Olave led New Orleans with nine receptions for 102 yards, while Devaughn Vele added seven catches for 76 yards.

Smyth connected on a 51-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining, but Chicago recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.

New Orleans now turns its attention to next Sunday's road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, looking to avoid another disappointing result in a season rapidly slipping away.

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