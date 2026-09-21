Saints T Banks, High Ankle Sprain, Out for Months

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Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr was carted off the field after a freak collision at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

#KelvinBanksJr LT @Saints

Carted off with likely high ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/eRHL4DNTZ9 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 20, 2026

He got rolled up in an awkward way after a sack by the Ravens Mike Green of quarterback Tyler Shough.

Banks will undergo surgery and is considered out "indefinitely, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr suffered a severe high-ankle sprain and is now expected to have surgery to repair it, tests revealed today. He is out indefinitely.



Banks, one of the top young OTs, has a chance to return late in the season if all goes well. But a significant loss. pic.twitter.com/Yp0g5hfHha — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2026

The second year man played college football for the Texas Longhorns. In 2024, his senior year, the native Texas won the Outland Trophy, presented to awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the United States as judged by the Football Writers Association of America. He also took home the Lombardi Award, given annual by the Rotary Club of Houston to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.

Fourth year man Asim Richards came in relief of Banks against Baltimore, playing the rest of the game.

Looking at available players to take Banks' place after he is placed on Injured Reserve, there are a trio of tackles on the Saints practice squad that could be moved up:

- Alan Herron, a 6' 3", 308-pound rookie out of Maryland

- Easton Kilty, 6' 6", 307-pound 1st year man from K-State (he had nice numbers from PFF during preseason games)

- Alex Wollschlaeger, 6' 7", 310 pound rookie from Kentucky (also decent numbers during preseason contests from PFF)

There are not a lot of free agent offensive tackles who are still available right now. However, a 1st round draft pick from ten years ago is available after leaving the only team he had ever played with.

- Taylor Decker, age 32, originally a 1st round pick of Detroit, spent all 10-seasons of his NFL career with the Lions. He requested his release from the team in the offseason and was granted it by the club on March 5.

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