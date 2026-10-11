Saints-Vikings Game Day Primer: Injuries, Key Stats and Players to Watch

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Seeking to recover from a humiliating defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) return to the Caesars Superdome this Sunday for a Week 5 clash with the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (4-0).

Beyond the action on the field, Sunday's contest carries extra weight as New Orleans pays tribute to an iconic figure in team history. Legendary former quarterback Drew Brees—a recently enshrined Hall of Famer who brought the city its first Super Bowl title and set multiple NFL passing records across 15 memorable seasons—will be formally inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor.

This special induction elevates the stakes for second-year head coach Kellen Moore and a Saints squad eager to secure its initial home win of the campaign. Standing in their path is a formidable Minnesota roster that remains unblemished, anchored by a suffocating defense yielding a league-best 12.8 points per game.

Below is a complete preview and key details for today's matchup.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Out

LB Kaden Elliss (calf)

(calf) EDGE Anfernee Jennings (knee)

(knee) G Jeremiah Wright (concussion)

Questionable

S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

(shoulder) WR/RS Barion Brown (thigh)

(thigh) LB Jaylan Ford (ankle)

(ankle) RB Alvin Kamara (back)

(back) DT Christen Miller (illness)

(illness) S Lorenzo Styles Jr. (calf)

(calf) DT Nathan Shepherd (illness) - added Saturday

(illness) - added Saturday DL Vernon Broughton (illness) - added late Saturday

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report

Out

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

(concussion) CB Charles "Chuck" Demmings (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Justin Jefferson (ankle)

(ankle) WR Jordan Addison (hamstring)

(hamstring) OT Brian O'Neill (knee)

(knee) C Michael Jurgens (elbow)

(elbow) TE Ben Yurosek (ankle)

Key Stats

New Orleans Saints (1-3)

Offense

Points per game: 26.3 (T-10th)

Total yards per game: 367.0 (9th)

Passing yards per game: 278.5 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 88.5 (27th)

Time of possession: 30:27

Total touchdowns: 13

Defense

Points allowed per game: 32.0 (32nd)

Total yards allowed per game: 360.3 (26th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 212.5 (15th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 147.8 (30th)

Turnover differential: Minus-5 (T-27th)

Players to Watch

QB Tyler Shough : 121 of 180 passing (67.2%) for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions; 72 rushing yards and one touchdown.

: 121 of 180 passing (67.2%) for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions; 72 rushing yards and one touchdown. RB Alvin Kamara : 25 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns; 11 receptions for 47 yards.

: 25 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns; 11 receptions for 47 yards. WR Chris Olave : 35 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown.

: 35 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown. TE Juwan Johnson : 21 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

: 21 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. WR Devaughn Vele : 21 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

: 21 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns. EDGE Chase Young : 3.5 sacks, eight combined tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

: 3.5 sacks, eight combined tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble. - LB Pete Werner: 25 combined tackles (14 solo), three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and one pass defended through four games.

Minnesota Vikings (4-0)

Offense

Points per game: 21.5 (18th)

Total yards per game: 262.8 (31st)

Passing yards per game: 156.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards per game: 106.8 (16th)

Time of possession: 32:08

Total touchdowns: 7

Defense

Points allowed per game: 12.8 (1st)

Total yards allowed per game: 289.3 (5th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 194.8 (7th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 84.5 (7th)

Turnover differential: Plus-5 (2nd)

Players to Watch

QB Kyler Murray : 45 of 71 passing (63.4%) for 433 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

: 45 of 71 passing (63.4%) for 433 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. RB Aaron Jones : 72 carries for 297 yards and one touchdown (4.1 yards per carry).

: 72 carries for 297 yards and one touchdown (4.1 yards per carry). WR Justin Jefferson : 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

: 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. TE T.J. Hockenson : 22 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown.

: 22 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown. OLB Andrew Van Ginkel : 11 combined tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

: 11 combined tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. OLB Dallas Turner: 13 combined tackles (10 solo), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through four games. Turner recorded two sacks and a forced fumble in Minnesota's 15-10 Week 4 victory over Miami.

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