Saints vs. Browns: 3 Things to Know About Cleveland's Defense

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints will look to get their offense back on track Sunday when they face a Cleveland Browns defense that has experienced its share of ups and downs this season.

Despite losing superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland has remained a formidable defensive opponent, especially at generating pressure and creating turnovers.

However, the Browns have also struggled to stop the run, giving the New Orleans offense an opportunity to exploit that weakness.

For quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints, exploiting Cleveland's weaknesses while limiting costly mistakes could be the difference between another frustrating offensive performance and a much-needed bounce-back win.

With New Orleans preparing for its first game following the bye week, here are three things to know about the Browns' defense heading into Sunday's matchup.

#1: Browns' Defense Remains Dangerous Despite Losing Myles Garrett

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland made significant offseason changes, but none were bigger than trading superstar defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett was coming off a historic 2025 season in which he established an NFL record with 23 sacks and recorded 33 tackles for loss.

His departure, combined with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's resignation, raised questions about whether Cleveland could maintain its defensive identity.

However, the Browns have remained competitive defensively under first-year coach Todd Monken.

Cleveland has recorded 21 sacks through eight games, ranking ninth in the NFL, while collecting six interceptions.

Several young defensive players have also contributed, including defensive end Jared Verse, who arrived from Los Angeles as part of the Garrett trade.

#2: Cleveland’s Run Defense Isn’t Great to Say the Least

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) look down the line against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns are allowing 126.9 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry, ranking among the league's bottom 10 in both categories.

Those struggles were especially apparent against Pittsburgh, which rushed for 200 yards in Sunday's victory.

That's an encouraging matchup for New Orleans, which has struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack throughout the season.

The Saints managed just 18 rushing yards in their 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh before entering their bye week.

If New Orleans can exploit Cleveland's defensive weaknesses on the ground, it could take considerable pressure off quarterback Tyler Shough and create more opportunities through the passing game.

#3: Denzel Ward Headlines a Secondary That Can Make Life Difficult for Quarterbacks

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts the pass thrown by quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Cleveland has struggled against the run, its secondary remains one of the defense's more dependable units.

The Browns are allowing 214.6 passing yards per game and have surrendered 11 passing touchdowns through eight games.

However, they have also intercepted six passes and held opposing quarterbacks to a relatively modest 6.6 yards per pass attempt.

Much of Cleveland's success in coverage begins with veteran cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward has continued to establish himself as one of the NFL's premier coverage defenders, earning a 91.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among qualified cornerbacks entering Week 9.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .