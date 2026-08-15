Saints vs. Jaguars: How to Watch/Listen, Players to Watch in Preseason Opener

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The New Orleans Saints look to get ready for the season with its first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars taking place Saturday afternoon.

It’s a great chance for both teams not only to get ready for the season but to see who they need to cut so they can get to the 53-man threshold required by the NFL. If you were expecting a showdown between Tyler Shough and Trevor Lawrence , that will not happen, as many of the starters on both teams will not play.

However, it’s a good chance to see who the Saints’ depth pieces and rookies are, as the first game inside the Caesars Superdome will still be filled with excitement.

Here are the game time, broadcast information and what to watch for as you watch today’s game.

When and Where?

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

How to Watch Saints vs Jaguars on TV

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: WVUE FOX 8

Broadcasters: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb (col­or analyst) and Terron Armstead (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Jaguars on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

What to Watch For

Bryce Lance and Barion Brown.

Brown has been, if not the top, one of the top players at camp so far. It is one thing to perform against other rookies or journeymen, but it is another to consistently beat veteran players who are expected to play major roles for the Saints’ defense this season. After trading Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks last season, the Saints may have found his replacement.

Brown is expected to receive a healthy number of reps. He also serves as the Saints’ primary return man, a trait that many NFL teams, including the Saints, valued during the draft process. He was an All-American return specialist at both Kentucky and LSU.

Lance, the second of three wide receivers drafted by the Saints, has been one of the standouts of camp so far. According to NewOrleans.Football , he has caught 16 of the 24 balls thrown his way with no drops.

Expect Lance’s name to be called often, with Rattler set to take a significant number of snaps at quarterback. Lance has caught 15 of the 21 passes thrown his way during camp from Rattler, including two catches on three targets of 20-plus yards and a touchdown during Wednesday’s practice, when he leaped over two defenders in the end zone.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3 p.m., FOX

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams, 3 p.m., FOX

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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