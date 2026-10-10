Saints vs. Vikings: Week 5 Staff Predictions and Final Score Picks

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The New Orleans Saints (1-3) enter Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings (4-0) looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

However, getting back on track won't be easy against a Minnesota team that has relied on one of the NFL's most dominant defenses to overcome its offensive struggles.

Sunday's matchup will also be a special occasion for the franchise, as legendary quarterback Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor, giving New Orleans a chance to celebrate one of the greatest players in team history.

For the Saints, the challenge will be giving their former quarterback and the home crowd something to celebrate while avoiding a third consecutive loss at the Caesars Superdome. It also serves as an important test for second-year head coach Kellen Moore and a team still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Can the Saints respond to Monday's humiliation and win on Brees' special day, or will the Vikings' suffocating defense spoil the celebration and keep Minnesota unbeaten?

Here's how we think Sunday's matchup will unfold, along with our final score predictions.

Doug Joubert, Publisher: L 31-28

Which Saints team is going to show up? The one that put up a fight against Detroit, Las Vegas, and Baltimore, or the one that was taken to the woodshed by their rivals, the Falcons on Monday?

I know people talk about must-win situations, but for me this is more of a test: a test of leadership of this 2026 team.

Tyler Shough, Cam Jordan, Chase Young, and others all say the right thing. Shough talks about it being a bad game for them, and they've got to do better. Jordan used an expletive after the game to express his disgust. Young is not a happy camper either. But if their fellow squad members aren't heeding these leaders' revulsion for Monday's results, they may as well be in an empty echo chamber.

The man at the top is where it starts. I know the Saints are in a rebuilding process that will take a while, but what happened Monday on their home turf is something coach Kellen Moore cannot tolerate. Since we only see snippets of practice sessions, I cannot tell you what Moore has said or hasn't said to his troops. If we go by what we see on the sidelines and in interviews, I do not think the fire-breathing dragon type of coach some are asking for will magically materialize. I think what you see is what you're getting.

So, this test of leadership begins against an unbeaten Minnesota team Sunday whose defense DOES play like their hair is on fire, the way we all thought the Saints would be on Monday against those darn Falcons. Will the leaders of this Saints team make a statement? Will the rest of the squad follow the marching orders they are given?

After two straight home losses, I cannot say this team has proven it will.

Prediction: Minnesota 31, New Orleans 28

Grant Chachere, Staff Writer: L 17-14

This is a matchup I do not like one bit for the Saints.

Sunday’s Saints-Vikings game hinges on New Orleans handling Minnesota’s league-leading pressure. The Vikings’ top-ranked defense allows a league-low 12.8 points per game with 16 sacks, four interceptions and a plus-5 turnover differential.

This poses a major challenge for a struggling Saints offense that has allowed 12 sacks and holds a minus-5 turnover differential. New Orleans cannot afford to fall behind against Minnesota's disguised coverages and pressure scheme.

The crucial key is quarterback Tyler Shough facing Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme. Nine of Shough’s 12 sacks have come against blitzes. While he has excelled when throwing against the blitz—posting a 105.1 passer rating with four touchdowns and one interception—Minnesota's No. 2 pressure rate will test New Orleans’ pass protection.

With minimal ground support, New Orleans (1-3) must succeed through the air under constant pressure to secure its first home win.

Unlike the previous four teams they have faced, Minnesota’s offense is quite terrible despite its 4-0 start.

The Vikings have averaged a league-worst 4.4 yards per play and rank last in passing offense, averaging 156 yards per game and ranking 31st in offensive success rate. They've also managed to win two games without scoring an offensive touchdown, including last week's 15-10 victory over Miami, when all 15 points came from kicker Will Reichard.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and Minnesota's offense have struggled to consistently sustain drives, and the uncertainty surrounding Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could make matters worse. Both receivers entered the weekend listed as questionable.

However, Aaron Jones is still a solid back at 31 years old, and if Jefferson can play Sunday, it would be a major boost to this Minnesota offense.

However, I think Minnesota does enough defensively to win the game.

Prediction: Minnesota 17, New Orleans 14

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