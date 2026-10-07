Saints Injury Report: Shough Limited, Kamara Sidelined Ahead of Vikings

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings released their injury reports ahead of their Week 5 matchup on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are coming off a 45-24 loss to their longtime archrivals , the Atlanta Falcons , and are hoping to right the ship before it sinks.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have one of the league’s elite defenses and are undefeated. Minnesota is coming off a 15-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins .

Here are the injury reports from both teams.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate (5)

RB Alvin Kamara (back)

(back) LB Kaden Elliss (calf)

(calf) LB Anfernee Jennings (knee)

(knee) WR Barion Brown (thigh)

(thigh) WR Chris Olave (rest)

Limited Participation (5)

QB Tyler Shough (left hand)

(left hand) TE Noah Fant (abdomen)

(abdomen) LB Carl Granderson (ankle)

(ankle) S Mike Reid (ankle)

(ankle) S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

Full Participation (3)

LB Jaylan Ford (ankle)

(ankle) DT Davon Godchaux (groin)

(groin) CB Lorenzo Styles (calf)

Saints Facing Significant Questions on Offense

The Saints' offensive injury concerns begin with quarterback Tyler Shough and running back Alvin Kamara, two players whose availability could have a substantial impact on New Orleans' approach against Minnesota.

Shough was listed as limited Wednesday because of a left-hand injury. Although the injury affects his non-throwing hand and all indications are that he will be fine, his ability to handle snaps, secure the football and operate comfortably in the pocket will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Kamara's situation is another development to watch. The veteran running back was listed as a nonparticipant because of a back injury, leaving uncertainty surrounding his availability for Sunday's matchup.

New Orleans also listed tight end Noah Fant as limited because of an abdominal injury, while wide receiver Barion Brown did not participate because of a thigh injury. Both of those injuries kept them out of the game against Atlanta on Monday.

Chris Olave was another nonparticipant, although his absence was attributed to rest rather than an injury.

With the Saints looking to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, maintaining continuity on offense will be particularly important. Any limitations involving Shough or Kamara could complicate preparations against Minnesota.

Saints' Defense Dealing With Multiple Injuries

New Orleans' defensive injury report is particularly concerning considering the unit's struggles through the first four games.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings were both listed as nonparticipants Wednesday, while Carl Granderson was limited because of an ankle injury.

The Saints also have questions in the secondary, where safeties Julian Blackmon and Mike Reid were both limited.

Those injuries come at an especially difficult time for a defense that surrendered 45 points to Atlanta on Monday night. The Falcons rushed for 205 yards and repeatedly exploited breakdowns in New Orleans' defense.

The potential absence of multiple linebackers could create additional challenges against Minnesota's running game, particularly if the Saints cannot establish consistency along the defensive front.

There was some encouraging news, however. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Jaylan Ford and cornerback Lorenzo Styles were all listed as full participants despite appearing on the injury report. After missing three practices and Monday's game against Atlanta, defensive end Carl Granderson participated in practice in a limited capacity.

Their participation offers some optimism for a defense that desperately needs improved execution.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate (3)

WR Jordan Addison (hamstring)

(hamstring) CB Charles Demmings (hamstring)

(hamstring) OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Limited Participation (3)

WR Justin Jefferson (ankle)

(ankle) RB Aaron Jones (rest)

(rest) OT Brian O'Neill (knee)

Full Participation (3)

C Michael Jurgens (elbow)

(elbow) P Brett Thorson (right hamstring)

(right hamstring) TE Ben Yurosek (ankle)

Vikings Have Injury Concerns at Wide Receiver and Offensive Tackle

Minnesota enters Week 5 with its own significant injury questions, particularly involving two of its most important offensive weapons.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, while fellow receiver Jordan Addison did not participate with a hamstring injury.

The potential availability of both receivers will be an important storyline for New Orleans, whose secondary struggled mightily against Atlanta.

While Minnesota’s offense has been suspect all season long, Jefferson remains one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving threats, and his presence would challenge a Saints defense that has repeatedly allowed explosive passing plays the last two weeks.

Minnesota also has concerns along its offensive line.

Starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill appeared on Wednesday's report. Darrisaw did not participate because of a concussion, while O'Neill was limited with a knee injury.

Their statuses could become particularly important against a Saints defensive front featuring Chase Young and Cameron Jordan.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .