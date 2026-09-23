Saints Week 3 Scouting Report: Breaking Down Raiders’ Offense

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The New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first home game of the season for the Black and Gold. Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT in the Caesar's Superdome.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which Tyler Shough completed 20 of his 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left to go.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season as they took care of the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before dropping the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

Offensively, the Raiders may not be the most explosive team, but they have been effective. The Raiders are 19th in total offense (297.5 yards per game), tied for 16th in passing offense (204 yards per game), 23rd in rushing offense (93.5 yards per game) but they are tied for 10th in points scored per game (26.5).

The primary play-caller for the offense is head coach Klint Kubiak, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks , helping lead the franchise to its second Lombardi Trophy. Kubiak has ties to the Saints as he served as the offensive coordinator in the 2024 season before going to Seattle.

The Passing Game

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field with Raiders broadcast and media talent vice president Marcus Padilla after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting quarterback is veteran Kirk Cousins. While he may not be the same quarterback from the last decade, he has been serviceable, completing 67.8% of his passes for 413 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. While modest, his current play is keeping the franchise from throwing to the wolves the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza, allowing him to develop.

The starting receiving corps is wide receivers Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jake Bech, along with two-time Pro Bowler Brock Bowers. Tucker has led the Raiders in receiving yards this seasonb with 146 and a touchdown. Bowers' status is questionable for Sunday's game as of this writing.

The Rushing Attack

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty leads the way with 44 carries for 150 yards, but he has yet to score a rushing touchdown. However, he does have two receiving touchdowns.

After a 102-yard rushing performance against the Dolphins, he struggled against the Chargers, rushing 21 times for 48 yards — a mere 2.3 yards per carry.

The Offensive Line

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line is highlighted by three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with Las Vegas during free agency after spending his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

DJ Glaze and Kolton Miller are the right and left tackles, while Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson are the two guards.

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