Saints Week 3 Scouting Report: Breaking Down Raiders’ Offense
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The New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first home game of the season for the Black and Gold. Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT in the Caesar's Superdome.
The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, one in which Tyler Shough completed 20 of his 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left to go.
The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season as they took care of the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before dropping the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.
Offensively, the Raiders may not be the most explosive team, but they have been effective. The Raiders are 19th in total offense (297.5 yards per game), tied for 16th in passing offense (204 yards per game), 23rd in rushing offense (93.5 yards per game) but they are tied for 10th in points scored per game (26.5).
The primary play-caller for the offense is head coach Klint Kubiak, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, helping lead the franchise to its second Lombardi Trophy. Kubiak has ties to the Saints as he served as the offensive coordinator in the 2024 season before going to Seattle.
The Passing Game
The starting quarterback is veteran Kirk Cousins. While he may not be the same quarterback from the last decade, he has been serviceable, completing 67.8% of his passes for 413 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. While modest, his current play is keeping the franchise from throwing to the wolves the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza, allowing him to develop.
The starting receiving corps is wide receivers Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jake Bech, along with two-time Pro Bowler Brock Bowers. Tucker has led the Raiders in receiving yards this seasonb with 146 and a touchdown. Bowers' status is questionable for Sunday's game as of this writing.
The Rushing Attack
Ashton Jeanty leads the way with 44 carries for 150 yards, but he has yet to score a rushing touchdown. However, he does have two receiving touchdowns.
After a 102-yard rushing performance against the Dolphins, he struggled against the Chargers, rushing 21 times for 48 yards — a mere 2.3 yards per carry.
The Offensive Line
The offensive line is highlighted by three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with Las Vegas during free agency after spending his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
DJ Glaze and Kolton Miller are the right and left tackles, while Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson are the two guards.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant