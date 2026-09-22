Saints Offense Is Rolling, but One Major Problem Continues to Hold It Back
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The New Orleans Saints have emerged as one of the NFL's most productive offenses through two games, averaging 383.5 yards per game, seventh in the league.
Despite that overall success, the Saints' struggles on the ground have carried over from last season.
New Orleans is averaging just 78.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL and third worst in the NFC. The Saints finished 27th last season at 94.3 rushing yards per game, and the offseason addition of Travis Etienne has yet to provide the expected boost.
Those issues were especially evident in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Saints managed just 65 rushing yards on 27 attempts, averaging 2.4 yards per carry. Remove quarterback Tyler Shough's production, and New Orleans' other ball carriers combined for only 42 yards on 18 attempts, an average of 2.3 yards per carry.
Etienne and Alvin Kamara struggled to generate much momentum, combining for 40 yards on 17 carries. Kamara is still working his way back after undergoing injury rehabilitation, but Etienne's slow start has been more concerning.
Etienne rushed for 25 yards on eight carries against Baltimore and has totaled just 71 yards on 17 attempts through two games.
After signing Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract this offseason, the Saints expected him to provide a significant lift to a rushing attack that ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season. Through two games, that improvement has yet to materialize.
The Electric Passing Attack Makes Up for Poor Rushing Attack
While the Saints' running game has struggled to find its footing, the passing attack has been one of the NFL's most productive through two games.
New Orleans is averaging 305.5 passing yards per game, providing the driving force behind an offense ranking seventh in the league in total yards.
Shough has been at the center of that success, giving the Saints a consistent threat through the air while showing an ability to create explosive plays and deliver in critical situations.
Shough has completed 69% of his passes for a league-high 662 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. His yardage total is also the most thrown by a Saints starting quarterback in the first two games of a season since Drew Brees threw for 669 yards in 2009, when he led the Saints to a Super Bowl title.
While a Super Bowl title may be a stretch, the passing attack could carry New Orleans into the postseason.
Ultimately, the running game will determine the Saints' ceiling this season.
The Saints have an opportunity to reset this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. local time, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for their first home matchup of the season.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant