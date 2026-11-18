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The running game for the New Orleans Saints seems to be stuck in neutral under the leadership of Kellen Moore. The Saints head coach came to New Orleans almost two years ago with a background as an offensive genius, leading Philadelphia to a Superbowl victory as the mastermind of the Eagles attack. His Philly offense was known as being run-first, pass next on the legs of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 2-thousand yards in 2024.

Moore's success in the run game has not followed him to his first head coaching job.

The Saints have averaged just over 90-yards per game on the ground this year, with two games in particular that have cratered those numbers: 49-yards last week, and a paltry 18-yards in Paris a few weeks ago.

That 90.1-yards a contest is worse than Moore's first year as head coach, but not by much.

In 2025, his Saints team averaged 94.3-yards a game on the ground.

Though the rushing numbers are embarrassingly small, they are not the worst in the NFL. That honor belongs to Green Bay, who's averaging 67-yards rushing per game, almost half of what they produced in 2025.

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) rushes the ball against the Carolina Panthers - Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the $47-million contract given to Louisiana native Travis Etienne Jr, half of which is guaranteed, the Saints running game cannot get on track. Thus, Saints fans are walking down memory lane, wanting the return of Swiss Army knife, Taysom Hill.

During his heyday, Hill was a do-everything player, getting snaps at quarterback, tight end, running back, and even special teams. His rushing average over his nine years with the Saints was a healthy 5.2-yards per carry, though last season, his numbers tailed off considerably, playing in 13-games and averaging only 2.2-yards per tote on his 52-carries, nowhere near his 2024 numbers when he was averaging a 7.1-yard clip.

Hill, though not officially retired, has been pursued by his old coach, Sean Payton, and even the Saints themselves. However, he has not signed with either club. His serious knee injury in December, 2024, has played a partial role in that, along with what our sources tell us is a hefty contract expected by Hill. After nine seasons, the last four of which averaged $10-million dollars a year, Hill is comfortable where he is: not on the field.

Running Back is Not the Issue

The Saints rushing attack has not been a jolt in the arm to an anemic offense because of one main problem: the offensive front.

New Orleans Saints guard David Edwards (76) plays against the Cleveland Browns - Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has invested a pretty penny in securing long-terms contracts for its O-line. This year alone, the Saints will spend just over $49-million on its starting five.

- Left tackle: Kelvin Banks Jr - $6.9-million

- Left guard: David Edwards - $15.25-million

- Center: Erik McCoy - $12-million

- Right guard: Cesar Ruiz - $11-million

- Right tackle: Taliese Fuaga - $4.3-million

Each is signed long-term, with McCoy, Ruiz, and Fuaga through 2028, Banks through 2029, and Edwards through 2030. So, unless somethings happens via the trade route, these five and their contracts belong to the Saints.

Compared to the rest of the league, salary-wise,

- Banks is 23rd on the lists of left tackles,

- Edwards is near the top with his $15-mill plus, ranked 9th in the league for left guards

- McCoy is the 6th highest paid center,

- Ruiz is 14th among right guards,

- Fuaga ranks 31st at right tackle.

When averaged out, this group is right near the middle of the league when it comes to average pay.

So, What is the Problem?

More than anything else, the blocking schemes employed by the Saints does not seem to fit the type of linemen they are employing. The complex gap concepts and zone and split-zone blocking are complex. The firing of run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti promised more basic schemes for this line, but that has not occurred.

After a brief jump in team rushing in the Saints' win over Cleveland following the bye week, things settled back to "normal" in the team's loss last Sunday to the Panthers with quarterback Tyler Shough leading all rushers with 25 of the team's 92-yards on the ground. This despite the Saints facing what is called a "light box" most of the time. New Orleans running backs have seen fewer run-stop personnel from their opponents just over 30% of the time. Despite that, Saints rushers are only seeing a 31% rate of success rushing the ball, 28th in the league. In fact, only one team rates lower in 5-plus yards gained rate with the club at 26%.

With a running back room as healthy as it's going to get at this time of the season, the focus for this Saints team must be on its blocking, both at the offensive line and the receivers and tight ends. Until and unless this becomes the main focus of the Saints offense, improvement will not transpire.

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