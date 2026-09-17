Saints’ Defense Has an Even Bigger Problem Waiting in Baltimore

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After a tough overtime loss in the Motor City to the Detroit Lions , the New Orleans Saints will now turn their attention to another road trip, this time to the great state of Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens .

The Ravens are coming off of a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts , a game in which Baltimore’s offense racked up a whopping 506 yards of total offense (324 passing, 224 rushing), 23 first downs and averaged 5.5 yards per rush.

While the Saints did a good job of shutting down Detroit’s offense, especially in the second half, the Ravens produce a different amount of problems largely due to having a different set of skill players and style.

Quarterback

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) controls the ball during the second half\ against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The face of the franchise since he became the full-time starter late in his rookie season in 2018, Lamar Jackson has been one of the league’s best quarterbacks and has won two Most Valuable Player awards.

In the season opener, he completed 17 of 25 passes (68%) for 324 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and scoring another touchdown using his legs.

In the season opener, he completed 17 of his 25 passes (68%) for 324 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and scoring another touchdown using his legs.

Running Back

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, when running backs hit 32, that means their best days are behind them. That’s not the case for five-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry .

Henry is coming off a 144-yard, three-touchdown performance last week, showing that age can be just a number.

Receiving Corps

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver corps consists of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman along with tight ends Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe.

Flowers had only five catches in the season opener, but he picked up 150 yards and scored twice. That’s a great way to start the season after a career season in 2025 where he had 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

However, Flowers is dealing with injury issues after aggravating a hamstring during Baltimore’s 41-23 season-opening victory over Indianapolis, and he is day to day.

Offensive Line

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens revamped their offensive line from the year before, but in the process lost three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Vega Ioane, the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft, is starting at right guard and had the highest grade on the offensive line in the season opener with a 73, according to Pro Football Focus.

The other newcomers are center Jovaughn Gwyn and left guard John Simpson.

However, Roger Rosengarten and Ronnie Stanley return at left and right tackle.

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