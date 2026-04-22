What Happens If the Saints Trade Down? Here Are 3 Realistic Scenarios

We have made it clear in many of our stories this week that we’re not even sure the Saints know how to trade down. It’s certainly not because they don’t know how to make phone calls, because General Manager Mickey Loomis has made many a trade UP in the first round in his nearly quarter century in New Orleans.

Whether it’s because the situation hasn’t arisen or because Loomis feels like it isn’t worth the loss of such high capital – he said in Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference the team uses the draft-pick formula just like everyone else – he just hasn’t done it.

If ever there was a time to do so, this might be the year.

Assuming running back Jeremiyah Love is gone by the time the Saints are scheduled to pick at 8, as are edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey, there might not be a player the team loves enough to not drop a few spots.

Here are three players that could have the Saints wanting to move down for the first time in the Loomis era:

Omar Cooper, Indiana, WR

When trying to find one of the more underrated players in the upper end of this draft, I keep coming back to Cooper. He played both in the slot and outside for the national champions, and he played 29 games the past two seasons.

His experience this past year is an immeasurable, and his athleticism says he is a first-round pick.

Omar Cooper Jr. 69 REC, 937 YDS, 74 RUYDS, 14 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/HKXBtPjh0N https://t.co/7siGtSGnrF — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 2, 2026

There’s little question the Saints are going to address this position early in the draft – whether it be in the first round or second. And if they chose to trade down – say to maybe Dallas at 20 (if they don’t package the 12th pick to go WAY up) – Cooper would most certainly be in play here.

He immediately would become a huge complement to Chris Olave and no question would become a starter.

Makai Lemon, USC, WR

Similar theory as Cooper, but to get Lemon the Saints wouldn’t be able to go nearly as far down the draft. This also could be a trade with Dallas, but to No. 12, and the return obviously wouldn’t be anything like trading down to 20.

.@uscfb WR Makai Lemon put in work at the NFL Combine ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7b4kkPInd6 — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2026

Some experts say Lemon is the best receiver in this draft, and in fact, Pro Football Focus has him higher than Jordyn Tyson, who is expected to go in the top eight.

Lemon is such a prolific athlete, he played both sides at different times at USC when he was absolutely needed. He has been durable and played 24 games the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 79 passes for a whopping 1,156 yards.

If he was just a bit taller (he’s 5-11), he would clearly be a top-10 pick.

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, CB

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy is recovering for a torn ACL and could have other issues that might frop him down well into the second round. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hang on. Hear me out. If wide receiver is the biggest need for the Saints on offense, it is unquestionably cornerback on defense. And with Mansoor Delane projected to go somewhere near the bottom of the top 10, McCoy could be a steal in the second round.

The obvious elephant in the room is McCoy coming off a torn ACL, and there have been rumors this week that say he could be out into the 2026 season. Could he fall all the way to the bottom of the second round?

Earlier this week, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said McCoy’s precipitous fall could be due to talks of the fact he could need another surgery to replace a bone plug, “which will be an extensive recovery.”

While that should be something to be scared off of, it could give the Saints an incredible value if they were to get a later first and second to get a receiver in the first and stash McCoy with a pick in the second.