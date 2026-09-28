What We Learned from the Saints' Collapse in Loss to Raiders

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The Las Vegas Raiders scored 19 unanswered second-half points, capitalizing on four turnovers by New Orleans in its final five drives to secure a 35-27 comeback victory over the Saints in their home opener at the Caesars Superdome.

Shough completed 29 of 42 passes for 255 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, while adding a 36-yard run.

For Las Vegas, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 33 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. Tight end Brock Bowers led the Raiders' offense, recording 10 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Although the Saints outgained the Raiders 381 to 340, posted higher efficiency in the red zone and on third down, and earned three more first downs, self-inflicted mistakes ultimately cost them the game.

Here are the key takeaways from the Saints' home opener.

Saints Sunk by Late Turnovers

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a strong second-half start with back-to-back touchdown drives, New Orleans ultimately collapsed due to four straight turnovers on their final possessions.

After a Las Vegas three-and-out, the Saints took a 20-16 third-quarter lead via a 12-play, 87-yard drive, capped by Shough’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. New Orleans extended its lead shortly after when Jordan Howden recovered a Dylan Laube fumble at the Raiders' 32-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, setting up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Noah Fant two plays later.

Las Vegas quickly responded with a 36-yard touchdown run by Mike Washington.

From there, the Raiders’ defense took over. Malcolm Koonce strip-sacked Shough, with Maxx Crosby recovering, leading to a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Courtney White. Shough then threw an interception to Hezekiah Masses, setting up another Cousins touchdown pass to make it 35-27. Late turnovers by Jeremy Chinn (strip-sack) and Johnson (fumble) sealed the victory for Las Vegas.

Nobody Knows What A Fumble Is (Again)

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Koonce's strip-sack of Tyler Shough proved pivotal in the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, recalling a controversial ruling that went against New Orleans 2 weeks prior.

Protecting a 27-22 lead, Koonce knocked the ball from Shough just as he appeared to start his throwing motion. Maxx Crosby recovered the fumble, setting up the Raiders' go-ahead touchdown drive.

While it was 100% a fumble, the call raised frustration due to a remarkably similar play in New Orleans' Week 1 loss to Detroit.

In that game, Chase Young hit Jared Goff mid-throw, resulting in a backward ball that Jonas Sanker returned for an apparent touchdown. Replay overturned it to an incomplete forward pass, a decision Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted surprised him after the game.

The distinction hinges on a specific NFL rule.

Under Rule 8, if defender contact occurs after a passer begins his forward motion and materially impacts the throw, it is ruled a forward pass regardless of direction.

NFL replay official Mark Butterworth noted Goff had already started his throwing motion before contact, making it a forward pass.

Thus, the key factor is timing: contact before the motion results in a fumble, whereas contact after creates an incomplete pass.

Pool report interview with Mark Butterworth pic.twitter.com/RgRrESpotV — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 28, 2026

Though legally distinct, the visual similarities were striking. In Week 1, a Saints defensive touchdown was erased; against Las Vegas, a split-second call allowed the Raiders' game-winning drive.

Regardless, the rule is one that is poorly written and enforced. Had it not existed, this would not even be a discussion.

These judgment calls carried massive consequences for New Orleans in both one-score losses.

The Tight Ends Showed Out

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chris Olave led the way with nine catches for 107 yards, the biggest takeaway was how effective the tight ends were today.

Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant combined for 12 catches for 86 yards; each caught two touchdown passes. Johnson had eight catches for 53 yards while Fant had four catches for 33 yards.

The Rushing Attack

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints had its best rushing performance of the season, rushing for 148 yards on 28 carries, an average of 5.3 yards per carry. It’s a huge improvement from last week’s performance in its win over the Baltimore Ravens as the New Orleans only mustered 65 yards and only averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

Travis Etienne Jr was effective, carrying the ball 13 times for 57 yards before a hamstring injury kept him out for the for most of the second half. He appeared to injure his hamstring on a 16-yard first down run that set up Shough’s fourth passing touchdown of the night to Fant.

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