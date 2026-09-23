Saints Week 3 Scouting Report: Breaking Down Raiders’ Defense

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The New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first home game of the season for the Black and Gold. Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

The Raiders are ninth in total defense, only allowing 284.5 yards per game and are second in takeaways with five and are tied for the most sacks in the NFL with eight.

The numbers show a defense that has been difficult to sustain drives against. Opponents have converted just 7 of 24 third downs (29.2%), while Las Vegas has allowed only three offensive touchdowns through two games.

Here is a look at the defense of the Silver and Black.

The Front Seven

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front seven could give New Orleans significant problems, beginning with edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has 1.5 sacks through two games and generated four pressures against the Chargers.

The Raiders aren't solely dependent on Crosby, however. Defensive end Kwity Paye has been just as effective, if not more, with three tackles for loss and a team-high two sacks. Malcolm Koonce provides another option off the edge, while Tonka Hemingway, Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu make up the starting interior defensive line. Folorunso Fatukasi and JJ Pegues make up the interior rotation.

Las Vegas also revamped its linebacker corps with the free agent signings of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and both share a team high in tackles. Dean has also been an excellent passing threat, picking up 1.5 sacks through two games.

The Raiders' combination of edge pressure, interior depth and Dean's versatility will challenge a Saints offensive line that can't afford to let Crosby dictate its protections.

Secondary

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' secondary has been opportunistic to start the season, tying for the second-most interceptions in the NFL with three through two games. Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses leads the group with two interceptions—both off Justin Herbert—while safety Treydan Stukes accounts for the third.

Starting on the outside at cornerback are Eric Stokes and Darien Porter, with Taron Johnson manning the slot. Jeremy Chinn starts at strong safety alongside Stukes at the two safety spots.

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