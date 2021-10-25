Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Week 7 Saints vs Seahawks Preview | Keys to Victory

    • October 25, 2021
    PODCAST: The Who Dat Discussion - Saints vs Seahawks Preview | Keys to Victory

    Episode 282: Show Host Brendan Boylan looks ahead to the Saints' first MNF matchup of the 2021 season against the Seahawks and provides his keys to victory.
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

    Episode 282: Podcast Host and Journalist for the Saints News Network Brendan Boylan previews the Saints' first Monday Night Football appearance of the season against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Week 7.

