Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Week 7 Saints vs Seahawks Preview | Keys to Victory

Episode 282: Show Host Brendan Boylan looks ahead to the Saints' first MNF matchup of the 2021 season against the Seahawks and provides his keys to victory.

This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

Episode 282: Podcast Host and Journalist for the Saints News Network Brendan Boylan previews the Saints' first Monday Night Football appearance of the season against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Week 7.

Follow the Podcast on Twitter @TheWhoDatDis

Follow Host Brendan Boylan (@btboylan) on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Saints News Network at Si.com/Nfl/Saints

Subscribe to Who Dat Discussion on iTunes, Sticher, TuneIn, Audible, and Spotify.

To advertise on this show, please visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheWhoDatDiscussion

More Podcasts Hosted by Members of Saints News

Bleav in Saints: Hosted by John Hendrix and Terrance Cooper

The Bayou Blitz: Hosted by Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley

Saints-Seahawks Coverage From the Week