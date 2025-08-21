Saints Mock Trade Sends Former First Round Pick To Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints are in a rebuilding phase this year under first year head coach Kellen Moore.
Under Coach Moore, the Saints have already undergone quite a few changes. There are new starters all over the field and the team still hasn't decided on a quarterback. In the coming weeks, there could be even more roster shake up.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Saints could send former first-round pick Trevor Penning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Does trading Trevor Penning make sense for Saints?
"The Saints hoped to develop Trevor Penning into one of the league's premier offensive linemen when they drafted him on Day 1 three years ago. Now entering the final season of his rookie deal—they didn't pick up his fifth-year option—it could be time for the franchise to move on," Kay wrote. "Penning, 26, struggled to adapt to the NFL early in his career, making just six starts in his first two seasons. While he did emerge as a 17-game starter at right tackle in 2024, his unsuccessful efforts led New Orleans to shift him to guard this offseason.
"Rather than risk an unsuccessful transition, the Saints could forge ahead with a backup such as Dillon Radunz in that slot for what will almost certainly be a dismal campaign. Doing so would free up Penning to be dealt to a team craving offensive line depth, such as the Cardinals, who could roll the dice on Penning's unteachable traits and attempt to develop him into a serviceable starter."
Trading Penning doesn't make much sense right now, especially if it's for a fifth round pick. If the Cardinals were willing to overpay, then a move might make a bit more sense.
While Penning was never the franchise offensive tackle that the team seemed to want him to be, he slid inside to guard in training camp and has looked excellent in his new role, when healthy.
If something changes and the Saints have another option, they could entertain the idea. But right now, keeping the young quarterbacks upright is a top priority and Penning helps them do that.
