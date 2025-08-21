Saints News Network

Saints Mock Trade Sends Former First Round Pick To Cardinals

The Saints could make a big move...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) leaves the field with an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) leaves the field with an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are in a rebuilding phase this year under first year head coach Kellen Moore.

Under Coach Moore, the Saints have already undergone quite a few changes. There are new starters all over the field and the team still hasn't decided on a quarterback. In the coming weeks, there could be even more roster shake up.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Saints could send former first-round pick Trevor Penning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Does trading Trevor Penning make sense for Saints?

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Pennin
Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) looks on at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints hoped to develop Trevor Penning into one of the league's premier offensive linemen when they drafted him on Day 1 three years ago. Now entering the final season of his rookie deal—they didn't pick up his fifth-year option—it could be time for the franchise to move on," Kay wrote. "Penning, 26, struggled to adapt to the NFL early in his career, making just six starts in his first two seasons. While he did emerge as a 17-game starter at right tackle in 2024, his unsuccessful efforts led New Orleans to shift him to guard this offseason.

"Rather than risk an unsuccessful transition, the Saints could forge ahead with a backup such as Dillon Radunz in that slot for what will almost certainly be a dismal campaign. Doing so would free up Penning to be dealt to a team craving offensive line depth, such as the Cardinals, who could roll the dice on Penning's unteachable traits and attempt to develop him into a serviceable starter."

Trading Penning doesn't make much sense right now, especially if it's for a fifth round pick. If the Cardinals were willing to overpay, then a move might make a bit more sense.

While Penning was never the franchise offensive tackle that the team seemed to want him to be, he slid inside to guard in training camp and has looked excellent in his new role, when healthy.

If something changes and the Saints have another option, they could entertain the idea. But right now, keeping the young quarterbacks upright is a top priority and Penning helps them do that.

More NFL: Saints QB Battle: Youngster Gaining Steam As Decision Looms

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org