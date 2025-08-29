1 Former Superstar Saints Should Sign Right Now
There have been plenty of transactions across the National Football League over the last week.
That statement certainly is an understatement. Each team across the league had to trim down their rosters to 53 players. Beyond that, teams could start forming practice squads. With all of the cuts across the league, it led to plenty more moves in which teams claimed players off waivers and then altered their initial 53-man rosters.
This happened with the New Orleans Saints -- as well as pretty much every other team in the league. For example, the Saints claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer and former Denver Broncos guard Xavier Truss.
New Orleans tried to make another move, though. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Saints placed a claim on former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, but he landed with the Tennessee Titans.
Should the Saints add one more piece over the next week before Week 1?
If the Saints are in the market for another cornerback, there is an option out there that would make sense. That is, of course, five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore. He's the biggest name still out there right now and is coming off a season in which he started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and had one interception and 56 tackles. He allowed four touchdowns in coverage on 84 targets.
Gilmore isn't a spring chicken any longer, but he's just 34 years old and would be a solid veteran to add to the franchise.
Another reason why Gilmore would make sense is for leadership purposes. The Saints have a potential No. 1 corner on their hands in Kool-Aid McKinstry. He's entering just his second season in the NFL. Gilmore already has played 13 years in the NFL. He's been a Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and plenty more accolades. If there ever was a guy to pair with a budding young corner, it would be a guy who has pretty much done everything you can do at the position in recent memory.
The Saints don't have a ton of cap space. Over the Cap has the Saints at just over $7 million in cap space left. Could it make sense to bring the former Pro Bowler to town on cheap, one-year deal?
