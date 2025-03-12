Recapping Saints Moves And Impact After Wild Free Agency Flurry
The New Orleans Saints certainly have been busy over the last few days.
The National Football League's legal tampering period began on Monday and the Saints didn't waste any time in free agency. It's been a wild days full of reported additions as well as subtractions.
Here's a list of the reported moves so far (Each contract is only the reported information right now):
Reported Retentions:
Chase Young - $51 Million Over Three Years
Bringing back Young clearly is the biggest move for the Saints so far. He had 5.5 sacks in 2024 and is just 25 years old. He's a former Pro Bowler and will be a big piece for the Saints' defense once again in 2025 and beyond.
Juwan Johnson - $30.75 Million Over Three Years
Johnson had a career year in 2024 and was one of the better pass-catching tight ends in free agency. Derek Carr will have a reliable option back in the middle of the field in 2025.
Tyrann Mathieu - $7.2 Million Over One Year
Mathieu will provide stability in the secondary after the Saints lost fellow safety Will Harris. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and made it clear he didn't want to leave.
Dante Pettis - One-Year Deal (Salary Not Reported)
Pettis had 12 catches for 120 yards last year. His salary for 2025 has not been reported at this time.
Reported Additions:
Justin Reid - $31.5 Million Over Three Years
With Harris out the door, Reid will be a good partner for Mathieu at safety. He spent the last three years with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowls.
Reported Departures:
Paulson Adebo - $54 Million Over Three Years (New York Giants)
Adebo is the biggest loss for the Saints so far this offseason. He missed most of the 2024 season after breaking his leg but still had three interceptions in seven games. He had 10 picks for the Saints over the last four games.
Will Harris - $8 Million Over Two Years (Washington Commanders)
Harris is 29 years old and spent the 2024 season with the Saints after five years with the Detroit Lions.
Payton Turner - $3 Million Over One Year (Dallas Cowboys)
Turner is just 26 years old and spent the last four years in New Orleans and had five sacks.
