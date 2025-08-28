4 CBs For Saints After Losing Jalyn Armour-Davis Sweepstakes
The New Orleans Saints tried to bring another cornerback into the mix but missed out on a former member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore moved on from 25-year-old cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and he had a red-hot market out on waivers. New Orleans placed a claim in on him, along with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Miami Dolphins. Ultimately, Armour-Davis went to the Titans who had the No. 1 waiver priority, as shared by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"New Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis was a popular guy on waivers," Garafolo said. "The Eagles, Saints, and Dolphins also put in claims for the former Ravens DB, but Tennessee had the No. 1 priority," Garafolo said.
Saints have other options after missing out on Jalyn Armour-Davis
Much has been said about the Saints' cornerback room all offseason. That's more so because of the guys no longer in the room than the guys that are here. Last year, the Saints had Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. Neither are with the team any longer. Kool-Aid McKinstry has looked like the No. 1 corner for the team heading into his second season in the NFL, but New Orleans has been linked to other corners throughout the offseason, including Charvarius Ward and Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel is still available and met with New Orleans, but he is still recovering from surgery and isn't expected back until the second half of the season.
New Orleans' 53-man roster right now features McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Alontae Taylor,
Rejzohn Wright, Isaac Yiadom. Landing a young guy like Armour-Davis would've added more depth with upside, but clearly the Titans, Eagles, and Dolphins were thinking the same thing.
Right now, the best remaining corners on the open market are Stephon Gilmore, James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller, and Samuel among others if the Saints are still interested in adding another piece before the team kicks off the 2025 season on September 7th against the Arizona Cardinals.