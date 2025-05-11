Saints ‘Ready’ To Add New QB Despite Landing Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints lost a big piece of the organization on Saturday.
New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr officially announced his retirement after a long offseason of rumors and speculation. The Saints now have three quarterbacks left on the roster in Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and and Jake Haener. Shough is a rookie after being taken in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Rattler was taken in the NFL Draft last year and Haener was added the year before.
Shough is a rookie, Rattler is a second-year player, and Haener is heading into his third year. It makes sense to add a veteran into the mix and head coach Kellen Moore acknowledged that fact. He noted that the team is "ready" to add if the right opportunity presents itself, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's John Hendrix.
"Kellen Moore (on the possibility of adding a veteran to the QB room): 'We'll certainly have awareness to it...We're ready if the opportunity presents itself,'" Hendriks shared.
Right now, the best veteran quarterbacks still available are Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyler Huntley. There have been a few guys speculated as trade candidates as well, including former fan-favorite Jameis Winston. Who knows what will happen next, but the Saints do have big questions ahead of them. It will be interesting to see what happens next, but have Shough in the mix does make things easier at the very least for New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Fan-Favorite Mentioned As Derek Carr Replacement