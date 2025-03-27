Adam Schefter Addresses Chance Of Saints-Cam Ward Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints currently are set at quarterback with Derek Carr.
While this is the case, it hasn’t stopped the chatter about making a move to bring Miami superstar Cam Ward to town. He recently made it clear that it would be a “dream” of his to come to New Orleans. The Saints don’t have a high enough draft pick to get him, though, at No. 9.
Recently, there’s been a lot of social media speculation about what it could look like to trade up for the No. 1 pick to get Ward, but there hasn’t been much more than that.
That at least slightly changed on Wednesday as ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the possibility.
"I think we're going to have a situation over the next month where the Titans are planning," Schefter said. "They are planning to stay right where they are and take Cam Ward. That's the plan. Now it's up to one of these teams: No. 2 (Cleveland Browns), No. 3 (New York Giants), maybe even No. 9 in New Orleans to make some kind of offer that is compelling enough for the Titans to move off of the pick which is not going to be easy to do and not what I expect to happen, but let's see.
That obviously doesn’t mean a trade with the Tennessee Titans is imminent, but it is interesting to hear anything from Schefter.
He is the top NFL insider out there right now. If he’s hearing anything involving Ward and New Orleans it’s noteworthy.