Alvin Kamara Headlines 3 Saints Stars Drawing Pre-Deadline Buzz
Could the New Orleans Saints trade away one of their best players before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline?
It's a little bit early. The trade deadline isn't until November 4th this season. But, we're not in the third week of the NFL season so there's been at least a small sample to start to base judgements on. There's still so much time left in the season. There are 2-0 teams that will turn things around in a negative way -- like the Saints last year. And teams that are 0-2 that will bounce back. The Saints are 0-2 so far. Another team that has the same record as the Saints is the Kansas City Chiefs. So, things are going to change.
It will be interesting to see if New Orleans can take a step in the right direction Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. There are going to be plenty of eyes on New Orleans over the next few weeks because if it doesn't right the ship, could some of the team's pieces be up for grabs? ESPN's
Dan Graziano shared a column on Friday talking about the trade deadline already and had the Saints as one of five teams that could end up selling this season and specifically mentioned Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cam Jordan, but noted Jordan is extremely unlikely.
The New Orleans Saints are going to be interesting to follow
"New Orleans Saints," Graziano said. "Another team for which outside expectations were fairly low coming into this season, the Saints are off to an 0-2 start in their first season under coach Kellen Moore and might end up looking to retool their roster for the future. Veterans such as running back Alvin Kamara (144 rushing yards this season) and receiver Chris Olave (108 receiving yards) -- each of whom is signed through 2026 -- could be of interest to teams looking for skill position help down the stretch.
"I'd include veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan here too, since he's in the final year of his deal, but it's just about impossible to imagine him finishing his career anywhere but New Orleans at this point."
It's going to be an interesting few months for New Orleans, for sure.
More NFL: Cam Jordan To Break Once-Touchable Saints Record Vs. Seahawks