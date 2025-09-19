Cam Jordan To Break Once-Touchable Saints Record Vs. Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 3 showdown and there's some history on the docket for eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan.
When Jordan takes the field on Sunday against the Seahawks at Lumen Field, he will set a new franchise record for games played with the Saints. Jordan tied the great Drew Brees Week 2 and now will take a step forward and claim the milestone for himself.
The New Orleans Saints will have some history on Sunday
This is a pretty big deal. It's not often you see a guy spend this much time with one team. Brees didn't actually begin his career in New Orleans, he came over to the franchise ahead of the 2006 season and was with the team the rest of the way throughout his career. Jordan was drafted by the Saints and has spent his entire career here. For Brees, he passed Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen for the record. Andersen played 196 games as a member of the Saints.
Brees passed him and made all the way to 228 before calling it a career. Jordan will reach 229 on Sunday and if he can stay healthy throughout the regular season, the highest he could reach this season would be 243. This is Jordan's 15th season in the NFL. With Brees passing Andersen, it was tough to believe someone would be able to pass him. In this day and age, you don't see many players spend their entire careers with one franchise. That's what Jordan has done. And, at 36 years old and showing no signs of slowing down, he could wrap up his career -- whenever he decides to call it quits -- with a nearly-impossible to reach record by the time he's done.
If someone wants to reach Jordan now, they have to play 15 years with the Saints, which is unlikely. But, even more so, he could keep going. What if he reaches a 16th or 17th season? All in all, Jordan is going to set a record on Sunday that won't be touched for years to come.