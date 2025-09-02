Alvin Kamara Reacts to Saints’ Unexpected All-Pro Cut
The New Orleans Saints made a difficult decision on Monday and opted to move on from three-time All-Pro JT Gray.
Afterwards, Saints head coach Kellen More opened up about the move and how difficult of a decision it was.
"That was one of the hardest things so far this year. It was a challenging move, he's a really good special teams player and a really good player," Moore said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "...We know the high-quality player that he is, the impact that he's had on this organization. Just with the ... roster management part of this thing over the course of the season and throughout next few weeks, there's a lot of challenges associated with that. It was a really tough one for this to do."
In the aftermath, there were plenty of opinions shared on social media. Gray spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans and was seemingly days away from kicking off his eighth campaign in town. But, the Saints noted roster flexibility as a reason for the move.
The Saints superstar responded to the unexpected cut
After the news hit social media, posts started popping up, including from running back Alvin Kamara and former safety
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the news of Gray's release at 1:49 p.m. ET on Monday and Kamara's post followed 10 minutes later and Mathieu not long afetr.
Clearly, the decision to move on from Gray has led to some strong opinions. With rosters completely in flux right now, who knows, maybe the two sides could come together again. As of writing, Gray hasn't been picked up by another team. The timing is somewhat surprising. The Saints had to trim down their roster to 53 players last week so they were going to make this call, why not do it then?
If Gray's career in New Orleans is done, it was a good one. He was a three-time All-Pro as a special teams specialist and also earned a Pro Bowl nod.
