Saints News Network

Alvin Kamara Reacts to Saints’ Unexpected All-Pro Cut

The Saints made a decision on Monday...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints made a difficult decision on Monday and opted to move on from three-time All-Pro JT Gray.

Afterwards, Saints head coach Kellen More opened up about the move and how difficult of a decision it was.

"That was one of the hardest things so far this year. It was a challenging move, he's a really good special teams player and a really good player," Moore said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "...We know the high-quality player that he is, the impact that he's had on this organization. Just with the ... roster management part of this thing over the course of the season and throughout next few weeks, there's a lot of challenges associated with that. It was a really tough one for this to do."

In the aftermath, there were plenty of opinions shared on social media. Gray spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans and was seemingly days away from kicking off his eighth campaign in town. But, the Saints noted roster flexibility as a reason for the move.

The Saints superstar responded to the unexpected cut

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After the news hit social media, posts started popping up, including from running back Alvin Kamara and former safety

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the news of Gray's release at 1:49 p.m. ET on Monday and Kamara's post followed 10 minutes later and Mathieu not long afetr.

Clearly, the decision to move on from Gray has led to some strong opinions. With rosters completely in flux right now, who knows, maybe the two sides could come together again. As of writing, Gray hasn't been picked up by another team. The timing is somewhat surprising. The Saints had to trim down their roster to 53 players last week so they were going to make this call, why not do it then?

If Gray's career in New Orleans is done, it was a good one. He was a three-time All-Pro as a special teams specialist and also earned a Pro Bowl nod.

More NFL: Saints Add QB/WR With Hints Of Taysom Hill To Practice Squad

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News