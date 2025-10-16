Alvin Kamara Sends Clear Message To Saints Amid Trade Rumors
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline is 19 days away and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is someone who has had his name brought up consistently in trade buzz for weeks at this point.
While this is the case, he made it clear that he doesn't want to go anywhere and even loosely hinted at retirement if the team tried to move him.
"I just got to keep my head down and I don't know, if I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, 'Hey, we're trading you. Just so you know.' So if (Mickey Loomis) comes downstairs and says that, then I'm going to go drink a pina colada somewhere," Kamara said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
Alvin Kamara made his thoughts clear
Afterward, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football spoke to Kamara and he shared why he doesn't want to play elsewhere.
"There's nothing for me to chase. I feel good where I'm at. I think there's some beauty in being able to turn something around," Kamara said.
Kamara is now 30 years old and has played his entire nine-year career with the Saints so far. Surely, there are teams out there closer to contention that could use a back with Kamara's talents. He's still on pace for over 1,200 yards from scrimmage even in a seemingly down year so far. He's currently at 436 yards from scrimmage (314 rushing yards and 122 receiving yards).
It's not every day you see a guy who wants to spend his entire career with one franchise. That's especially the case when a team is struggling. But, that's a sentiment we're seeing with Kamara as well as fellow longtime Saint, Cam Jordan. These two are pillars of the organization and are among the best players at their respective positions in team history.
The fact that Kamara would get to a point where he would rather "drink a pina colada somewhere" rather than play for any other franchise just goes to show how much he cares about New Orleans. Hopefully, the team in general can turn things around and reward him for his loyalty.
