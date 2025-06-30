Analyst Wants Saints Playmaker To Switch Positions
The New Orleans Saints are missing some pieces right now.
For example, Taysom Hill is dealing with the fallout of a torn ACL he suffered last season. He hurt his knee against the Los Angeles Rams and it's unclear when he'll be ready to roll. For the Saints, if Hill can't see time, the franchise will miss out on a lot. Last year, he had 278 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 23 catches, and 187 total receptions in eight games. He was on pace for career-highs in all of those numbers and now the Saints have to fill a hole.
LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson suggested the idea to move Rashid Shaheed into more of a gadget role himself.
"The New Orleans Saints’ offense is expected to see a full rebound and rebrand heading into the 2025 NFL season," Jackson said. "After years of drop off from what was once one of the NFL’s high-octane producers, new head coach Kellen Moore is bringing his innovative approach to the Big Easy with the hopes of revitalizing the attack. While that approach may come with a run-heavy focus, wide receivers and pass-catching in general will always play a crucial role in any team’s offensive success. But there’s one player that Moore should consider calling upon in both phases: wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
"There is no certainty as to when versatile tight end Taysom Hill will be back on the field for the team after a significant December leg injury. That means if New Orleans wants another joker-style player that can do a little bit of everything, they’ll have to find the production elsewhere. Possibly from multiple players. With running back Alvin Kamara’s ability to catch and run out of the backfield, he should be more consistently called upon if Hill misses time. However, he shouldn’t be at it alone. Not while Sahaheed is an option."
If the Saints could keep Shaheed healthy, this would be a very good idea. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands. Now, the Saints have to fill some carries, why not give Shaheed a shot to see if he can play well out of the backfield?
