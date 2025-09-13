Arizona State’s Explosive WR Drawing Early Saints Buzz
The New Orleans Saints didn't start the 2025 National Football League season off how the team hoped to.
There was a lot of excitement going into Week 1 because it was Kellen Moore's first regular season game as the team's head coach and despite low national buzz throughout the offseason, this team has plenty of veteran talent to the point where it could surprise people. There are more people projecting the Saints to have the No. 1 pick than to be in playoff contention right now.
But, the Saints weren't able to get over the hump and take down the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 despite a late push. The Cardinals won 20-13 and the Saints needed to go back to the drawing board ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers.
Right now, the Saints' front office is likely only thinking about the 49ers. But, there are some already thinking ahead. All the way ahead, in fact, to the 2026 NFL Draft. On Saturday, Bleacher Report's scouting department shared an updated look at each team with their top draft needs for Week 2. This is a column they share each week and it changes based on the week. For the Saints, the top draft need was projected to be wide receiver with Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson pegged as a top fit.
Could the Saints add a budding superstar?
"Wide Receiver," Bleacher Report said. "Cornerback, and Guard. Top WR Fits on B/R Big Board: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (No. 5), Ja'Kobi Lane, USC (No. 13), and Denzel Boston, Washington (No. 20). As mentioned last week, quarterback won't be discussed for the Saints until Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough prove they aren't capable of being the long-term solution behind center. Meanwhile, Rashid Shaheed is on a contract year and Chris Olave only has two years left on his deal, so wide receiver should be a priority in the draft.
"New Orleans could be in a prime spot to get a game-changer out wide and the top player at the position on B/R's big board, since the Sun Devil has the makings of a complete receiver, according to offensive skill positions scout Dame Parson. 'Tyson is a versatile weapon who plays the outside and slot receiver positions at a high level," Parson said. "At 6'2" and 200 pounds, Tyson's play-strength after the catch is impressive. He fights through contact well as a ball-carrier and generates yards after the catch."
He's played two games this season and has 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. On top of this, ESPN's Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench all ranked Tyson as the best receiver in the 2026 draft class. This would be a solid move, but is far in the future at this point.
