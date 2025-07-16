Saints News Network

Bills-Saints Trade Involving Pro Bowler Proposed By NFL Writer

Is this a deal worth pursuing for both squads?

Colin Keane

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints should lean into their rebuild.

Trading aging veterans is one way to do that, which is why New Orleans could consider cutting ties with guys like Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu.

Of course, there are locker room and cultural benefits to retaining veterans such as Jordan and Mathieu, but ultimately, the Saints must turn over a new leaf as aggressively as possible in order to build something fresh and exciting under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Mathieu is a name that has been floated a ton in trade buzz lately. Some have indicated that he might even request a trade, with the Los Angeles Chargers being named as a logical landing spot.

Another plausible destination for Mathieu was proposed by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder on Wednesday.

“The Buffalo Bills are one of a few teams that have close to a complete roster, though safety remains a question mark,” Holder wrote. “The position was one of their needs this offseason, but the front office didn't do much at that spot besides adding depth with Darrick Forrest and Jordan Hancock. So, if the rebuilding Saints are willing to put the 33-year-old Mathieu on the trade block, Brandon Beane should give Mickey Loomis a call.”

It would be fascinating to hear what kinds of return packages Mathieu would fetch the Saints on the trade market. Mathieu, 33, is undoubtedly past his prime, but he’s still a crucial difference-maker due to his generational talent, such that a contender like Buffalo would love to snag him for another run at the Super Bowl.

Mathieu’s career numbers are impossible to ignore: 838 total tackles, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 100 pass deflections, 36 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

More NFL: Saints Linked To Cowboys Pro Bowler In Trade Buzz

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News