Bills-Saints Trade Involving Pro Bowler Proposed By NFL Writer
The New Orleans Saints should lean into their rebuild.
Trading aging veterans is one way to do that, which is why New Orleans could consider cutting ties with guys like Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu.
Of course, there are locker room and cultural benefits to retaining veterans such as Jordan and Mathieu, but ultimately, the Saints must turn over a new leaf as aggressively as possible in order to build something fresh and exciting under new head coach Kellen Moore.
Mathieu is a name that has been floated a ton in trade buzz lately. Some have indicated that he might even request a trade, with the Los Angeles Chargers being named as a logical landing spot.
Another plausible destination for Mathieu was proposed by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder on Wednesday.
“The Buffalo Bills are one of a few teams that have close to a complete roster, though safety remains a question mark,” Holder wrote. “The position was one of their needs this offseason, but the front office didn't do much at that spot besides adding depth with Darrick Forrest and Jordan Hancock. So, if the rebuilding Saints are willing to put the 33-year-old Mathieu on the trade block, Brandon Beane should give Mickey Loomis a call.”
It would be fascinating to hear what kinds of return packages Mathieu would fetch the Saints on the trade market. Mathieu, 33, is undoubtedly past his prime, but he’s still a crucial difference-maker due to his generational talent, such that a contender like Buffalo would love to snag him for another run at the Super Bowl.
Mathieu’s career numbers are impossible to ignore: 838 total tackles, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 100 pass deflections, 36 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.