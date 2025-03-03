Broncos, Sean Payton Reportedly Eyeing Saints $12 Million Playmaker
Could the New Orleans Saints end up losing a playmaker to an old friend this offseason?
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is heading to the open market this offseason with his two-year, $12 million coming to an end. He has spent his entire five-year National Football League career in New Orleans and is one of the better tight ends who will be available.
Johnson had the best season of his career in 2024 with 50 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns. If he doesn't return to New Orleans, where could he go? Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported that the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos may have interest in Johnson in free agency.
"Tight end is a position of need for the Denver Broncos, who are often mocked for either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round," Pauline said. "I'm told they may address the position during free agency and sign Juwan Johnson, who is up for free agency after playing for the Saints since 2020. The fifth-year veteran has a career 146 receptions for 1,622 yards.
Payton and Johnson overlapped for two seasons in New Orleans. Payton obviously was the coach of the Saints for years but now he holds the head coaching position over with the Broncos. Denver surprised some people in 2024 and won 10 games with rookie quarterback Bo Nix under center.
The Saints are in a tough spot cap-wise, so it may be tough to bring Johnson back.
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Considering Cutting Ties With $13 Million Star