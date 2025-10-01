Chiefs, Cardinals Both Linked To Saints RB Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best running backs in the National Football League in Alvin Kamara, but could that change over the next month?
That's going to be a topic that dominates headlines if the Saints don't start to turn things around in the win column. The Saints are one of just three teams that is winless on the season at 0-4 and trade speculation has already started about who could be on the move with Kamara's name coming up the most often.
This trend continued on Wednesday as Bleacher Report released its weekly "Big Board" of players who could be on the move. Kamara came in at No. 8 on the list with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both floated as potential fits.
Will the New Orleans Saints trade Alvin Kamara?
"Projected Trade Value: Conditional 2026 4th-Round Pick," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said. "Teams in need of running back help should call the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. While they have been more competitive than most expected, they are still 0-4 and have several long-term holes to fill. Moving Kamara, who is still playing at a high level at 30, would likely bring a quality return. He is under contract for two more seasons and has recorded 13 receptions, 305 scrimmage yards and a touchdown this season.
"While moving one of their top playmakers would hurt the Saints in the short term, there's a chance he'd be a cap casualty in the offseason anyway. New Orleans is projected to be $18.8 million over the salary cap, and it could save $8.5 million by releasing Kamara with a post-June 1 designation in the spring. Moving Kamara would also give the Saints a closer look at third-year back Kendre Miller, who seems to be finding his way under head coach Kellen Moore. Kamara should interest any team in need of a capable dual-threat back. Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs."
This isn't the first time that either Kansas City or Arizona has been mentioned as a potential fit for Kamara. The Cardinals lost James Conner and the Chiefs haven't gotten much production out of the running back room. If the Saints can't right the ship, expect to see more speculation like this before the November trade deadline.
