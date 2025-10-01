Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed’s Saints Future In Question
The New Orleans Saints have two stars worth keeping an eye on over the next month.
The reason for this is that October is now here and that means that the National Football League trade deadline is now just about one month away. It will pass on Nov. 4th and if the Saints keep losing, it wouldn't be shocking to see contenders come calling for some of the team's top players. The perception of New Orleans around the league isn't very positive right now. In fact, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame shared a column highlighting the top receivers who could be on the trade block with Tyreek Hill hurt and the Saints had not one guy on the list, but two with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
Will the Saints trade a playmaker away?
"Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints," Verderame said. "Olave is the most talented player on this list, but he comes with a major injury risk. In his NFL career, the former Ohio State star has sustained four concussions, including two in 2024, limiting him to just eight games last season. Still, Olave is only 25 years old and could bring back a meaningful draft pick for the Saints, who are in the midst of a massive rebuild, as evidenced by their 0–4 start. Olave is signed through the 2026 season at base salary numbers of $1.4 million and $15.4 million, all of which is nonguaranteed for an acquiring team. Through four games, Olave has 26 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown, making him a top target for any team looking to bring in talent on the perimeter...
"Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints. Another Saints player makes the list, and another one who is on a cheap deal. While there’s an argument for Shaheed to be extended, it appears New Orleans is trying to reset its books after years of massive dead cap hits and bloated numbers due to ill-advised restructures. Shaheed was in the midst of a breakout campaign in 2024 before tearing his meniscus, limiting him to 349 receiving yards in six games. Even with a pop-gun offense led by Spencer Rattler, the fourth-year man has 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets."
Olave is under contract next year with his fifth-year rookie option whereas Shaheed is not. If the Saints keep losing, it wouldn't be shocking to see either go, especially Shaheed.