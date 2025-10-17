Chris Olave Comments Directly On Saints Trade Rumors
Will the New Orleans Saints trade Chris Olave away ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline?
This is a question that certainly should be at the front of Saints fans' minds right now. Olave was the subject of trade rumors ahead of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers specifically being a team that was mentioned. The Steelers reportedly called the Saints about Olave this past offseason, but New Orleans didn't want to trade its top receiver at the time.
Now, the Saints are six games into the 2025 season and have a 1-5 record with under three weeks to go until the deadline. The trade buzz has picked up once again and Olave addressed the noise on Thursday, as seen in a video posted to X by NewOrleans.Football.
"It's part of the business, man," Olave said. "It's been like that all year (and) in the offseason and even right now. I ain't really been on social media. I know it's cooking right now. We're 1-5 so it's always rumors. Internet trying to create some buzz. I had conversations with the people in this building so I'm feeling confident. They came up to me. It's all over the internet, so they just talked to me and told me what's going on and I'll keep that between me and them."
What's next for Chris Olave?
With a few weeks to go until the trade deadline, the buzz across the league is very loud. But, the fact that Olave spoke to the front office and that he's "confident" could be viewed as a sign that he expects to remain in New Orleans. Dating back to the offseason, Olave has made it clear over and over that he would prefer to stay in New Orleans.
Olave is under contract for the 2026 season as well as his fifth-year option was picked up. Olave is scheduled to have a cap hit over $15 million next year.
It's easy to see why teams would want Olave. He's a talented receiver and is just 25 years old. But, that's also the exact reason why New Orleans should hold on to him. He has 39 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown this season. There are just six players with more receptions than him right now. We'll see what happens as we get closer to the trade deadline, but his comments hold weight here.
