Clemson Star Linked To Saints As Way-Too-Early Draft Fit
The New Orleans Saints are 0-3 on the season and clearly have a few needs that need to be addressed.
This is a team that has a good mixture of young guys and veterans and were in two of the three games they played so far, but they're currently in last place heading into a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
It's just the first year under Kellen Moore as the team's head coach. There have been things for fans to be happy about, like the progress of Spencer Rattler, but heading into the season it was clear already that the franchise is building up right now and isn't in the same position as a contender right now, like the Bills.
The Saints have some needs to fill
New Orleans has a few holes to fill. Bleacher Report's scouting department shares a story each week highlighting each team's biggest draft needs. For Week 4, Bleacher Report pegged Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods as the Saints' top fit, while also noting that receiver is a top need for the team.
"Draft Needs: Wide Receiver, Cornerback, and Guard," Bleacher Report said. "Top DT Fits on B/R Big Board. Peter Woods, Clemson (No. 2), LT Overton, Alabama (No. 17), Tim Keenan III, Alabama (unranked). While Bryan Bresee has shown some promise, Nathan Shepherd and Davon Godchaux are in their 30s and only signed through 2026. Plus, the Saints should try to find upgrades over Shepherd and Godchaux in the offseason, putting defensive tackle on the team's radar in the draft.
"Woods and Overton would be good replacement options for Shepherd, as quality run defenders who have upside as pass-rushers and would fit well in Brandon Staley's scheme."
The Saints utilized the top of the 2025 NFL Draft for offense. The Saints drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round. The defense has been the Saints' biggest weakness so far. Adding a guy like Woods would be a high-end fix for a defense that is aging and with question marks. Wide receiver isn't currently the Saints' top need, despite what Bleacher Report shared. The receiver room actually is strong. Adding a guy like Woods would be a better get.
More NFL: Saints-Bills Mock Trade Cuts Ties With WR Rashid Shaheed