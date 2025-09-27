Saints-Bills Mock Trade Cuts Ties With WR Rashid Shaheed
The New Orleans Saints have a better-than-expected wide receiver room, although things haven't worked out overall for the team this season so far.
New Orleans is 0-3, but if you look at this roster on paper, there's some serious talent. Look at the receiver room, for example. The Saints have Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Devaughn Vele as the team's top four. The Saints also have Mason Tipton and Trey Palmer. Ja'Lynn Polk amd Bub Means are both on the Injured Reserve.
There are some pieces in New Orleans, but if the Saints keep losing games, chatter about potential trades is only going to pick up more and more. This is already the case at 0-3. For example, Saints Wire's John Sigler shared a story talking about trade fits for Olave, Shaheed, Alvin Kamara, and Spencer Rattler.
Specifically for Shaheed, Sigler floated the Buffalo Bills as a hypothetical trade fit and had Shaheed's trade value worth a third-round pick.
Should the Saints consider a move like this?
"Unlike Olave, Shaheed is in the final year of his contract, and he's looking for a payday this March," Sigler said. "He should get it. The market for him was just set this summer when the Detroit Lions extended wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was a first-round pick the year Shaheed signed with the Saints as a rookie free agent. And their stats line up surprisingly well...
"That's our starting price in trade talks with the Buffalo Bills, who haven't gotten much out of their punt return squad. Shaheed could be a great weapon for Josh Allen for years to come. New Orleans gets: 2026 third round pick (projected No. 91). Buffalo gets: WR Rashid Shaheed. We'll take the comp pick a year earlier and be happy to do so. Buffalo's quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry has experience with Shaheed from their time together in New Orleans and would probably put in a good word to get this deal across the finish line."
Reaction:
A fun idea, but nothing more than that at this point. Shaheed will be available after the 2025 season ends. Therefore, it's at least worth considering the possibility that if the Saints are out of it in November, he's a guy that could be moved to bring back draft compensation.
With Shaheed's injury history, if the Saints have no shot at all at the playoffs in early March, this type of deal would make perfect sense. Getting a third-round pick seems high for Shaheed with him heading to free agency, but could a contender like Buffalo get desperate?
