Could Saints Follow Lions' Offensive Blueprint?
The New Orleans Saints have some important pieces in place already.
Derek Carr will be the team's quarterback in 2025, Alvin Kamara is a superstar at running back, the wide receiver room has Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks, and Juwan Johnson is back at tight end. With Kellen Moore running the show, this offense could be really solid.
There is still room for growth, though, and that's where the Detroit Lions could come into play. Detroit has done pretty much everything right over the last few years. Detroit won 15 games last year and although it didn't win the Super Bowl, it had arguably the best offense in football. The Lions won 12 games in 2023 as well.
Detroit has offensive weapons all throughout the lineup but one thing it has done well is balancing playing time with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. They bring different speeds when they are on the field but they can have success both on the ground and in the air. They are the best running back duo in football right now.
Moore has a chance to create a somewhat comparable duo this offseason. New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty could still be on the board. If he's available, the Saints should bring him to town.
Kamara already has had success in a running back duo before with Mark Ingram. There's a chance a duo with Jeanty could be even better. He just had 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns with Boise State. Pair him with Kamara along with those other weapons and there's no reason why this Saints offense could be one of the best in the league.
