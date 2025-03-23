Saints Predicted To Nab 21-Year-Old Star In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints just lost a key part of the defense in free agency but the National Football League Draft is coming up and that could be a way for the team to add a replacement.
Paulson Adebo left in free agency. He joined the New York Giants and the Saints have a hole at corner. Who could replace him? NFL.com's Chad Reuter released a mock draft and predicted the Saints will cash in at No. 9 with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, Michigan," Reuter said. "Johnson's injuries, including a hamstring issue that forced him to miss Michigan's pro day, could push him down some draft boards, but the Saints have a major need at cornerback after trading away Marshon Lattimore last season.
"The former Wolverine was widely viewed as a top-five prospect entering the 2024 season because of his rare combination of size (6-foot-1 3/4, 194 pounds) and instincts on the outside. He is still top-10 worthy if New Orleans is satisfied with his medical reports."
Johnson appeared in just six games this season, but had nine interceptions in 32 total games with Michigan. He's considered to be the top corner in this draft class was a two-time All-American. He's currently the No. 11 overall prospect, according to ESPN.
"Johnson is a lockdown corner who excels at reading receivers and breaking on passes in off-coverage," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He closes quickly and has excellent body control and fluidity for a taller corner. Johnson has an excellent feel for route combinations, passes off receivers, and tracks the ball well in zone coverage. He has the length to reroute receivers and the speed to run with them in press. Johnson fights to get off blocks and wraps in run support and after the catch."
This would be a great move if New Orleans could get Johnson at No. 9.
