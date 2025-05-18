Could Saints Go After Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa This Offseason?
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room has been talked about all offseason to this point.
Tyler Shough is in town and Derek Carr is no longer with the organization. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler are still with the organization. There's been a lot of speculation about the team and whether or not they should add another veteran.
The Sporting News' Alec Sanner floated an interesting idea of going after Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa after putting his Miami home on the market.
"If you’re going to be bad, then be bad. But if there is an inkling that the Saints won’t be bad enough to get (Arch Manning), then you have to think about the best available for the market," Sanner said. "New Orleans is going to end up paying someone a lot of money anyway, and Tua is a very good quarterback. With no real answers of why the quarterback is selling the home, 'It's unclear what the signal caller's next move is. Jonathan Mann and Danny Hertzberg, both of Coldwell Banker, have the listing but did not return phone calls for comment.'
"According to Paul Owers of Homes.com, it could be suspected that the former No. 5 overall pick might be moved, and New Orleans could be a good situation for a team that needs a quarterback."
This is a pretty bold, and unlikely idea. It was shared in April that Tagovailoa was buying a new home in Florida. Tagovailoa landed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Dolphins so it's not too shocking that he could be looking to size up homes.
It's a slow point in the offseason, but don't expect a deal involving the Saints and Miami. Why take Shough with the team's highest draft pick involving a quarterback since Archie Manning to just turn around and do something like this? It's not going to happen.
