Tua Selling South Florida House

The Miami Dolphins QB has lived in the house since 2020, his rookie year in the NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 season finale.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 season finale.
Tua Tagovailoa might have a new address in 2025 – literally.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback has just put up his 5,000-square-foot house in Davie on the market, according to a story on Realtor.com.

Tagovailoa purchased the house in 2020, the year he began his Dolphins career after arriving as the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

The house, which sits on a 0.8 acre lot on a lake in a gated community, features an indoor theater and an outdoor putting green, among other things. It's listed at $3 million, almost double the $1.65 million Tagovailoa paid for it in 2020.

According to Realtor.com, records do not indicate Tagovailoa having purchased another home in the area.

Who knows, maybe Tagovailoa wants to buy the house owned by former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey that recently went on sale, the one with the football field with Dolphins logo.

TAGOVAILOA UNDER THE RADAR THIS OFFSEASON

It has been a quiet offseason overall for Tagovailoa after he ended last season on the sidelines because of a hip injury.

But given his injury history, Tagovailoa's long-term future always will be a topic of conversation, and it's certainly possible news of him selling his house could start speculation.

Head coach Mike McDaniel reiterated at the owners meetings late last month that the injury was unrelated to the one that ended his career at the University of Alabama prematurely.

"It was important that his body healed," McDaniel said. "That time was really necessary for really what was a challenging injury to heal up. But yeah, it was again, I think I've said this, it wasn't the same college injury, trust me. It wasn't joint-related. It was soft tissue."

McDaniel also expressed confidence his quarterback would improve his decision-making in terms of making sure to protect himself.

"Well, it's the art of playing quarterback and utilizing a different skill that he's done at times, but you focus on the art of knowing when it's the time to take the risk of the extra hitch and only reserving that for a very specific time and every other time," McDaniel said. "It's a difficult task, such as the nature of any franchise quarterback in the National Football League. So it's something they have to really articulate and go through and talk through expectations on certain plays so guys can proactively play football."

