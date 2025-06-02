Could Saints Land Browns QB Thanks To Shedeur Sanders?
The New Orleans Saints aren't the only team with a quarterback competition underway.
The Cleveland Browns are another team who doesn't currently know who will be the team's starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around. Cleveland has four quarterback battling right now in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson is obviously on the roster as well but is injured.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio talked about the Browns' quarterback room and speculated that Pickett could end up being the odd man out and floated New Orleans as a potential fit.
"At some point, someone will be gone. So who’ll be the odd man out? My own personal belief is that it’ll be Pickett," Florio said. "Possibly with a trade before camp opens. He has an affordable (as quarterbacks go) $2.6 million salary for 2025, and he spent 2024 with Saints coach Kellen Moore in Philly. Pickett could provide more of a veteran presence than the quarterback room currently has."
That would be a pretty great move. Pickett has experience as a starter and as a backup, is just 26 years old, and spent the 2024 season with Kellen Moore. He has 25 starts under his belt over the last three years and has appeared in 30 games overall. In comparison, the Saints' quarterback room of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers have combined to appear in just 15 games overall with seven starts.
This is the type of move that wouldn't cost New Orleans a ton but give them some important depth. It's just speculation at this point, but Saints fans should have their eyes on Cleveland. There's been a lot of positive buzz out of camp about Sanders so far. If the fifth-rounder can earn a role on the roster, that would just make Pickett even more expendable. That's what the Saints should be rooting for.
More NFL: Saints Hosting Ex-Vikings Starter, 9-Year NFL Vet On Visit