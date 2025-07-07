Could Saints Shake Upset Commanders Star Loose?
The New Orleans Saints have some serious firepower in the wide receiver room led by Chris Olave.
Could New Orleans add another piece?
The Saints signed Brandin Cooks this offseason and have a very solid trio on paper in Olave, Cooks, and Rashid Shaheed.
While this is the case, we’re at a point in the year in which drama starts to pick up. Typically, this has to do with contract disputes. That’s the case right now with the Washington Commanders.
Pro Football Focus’ Mike Florio shared that Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin currently is not happy with his deal in Washington and there's some drama brewing.
"Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin enters the last year of his current deal, at a base salary of $15.5 million," Florio said. "With the new-money market now north of $40 million, he clearly deserves an adjustment. Acknowledging that fact is one thing; coming up with a number that makes him happy is another. Via BleacherReport.com, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported during a Sunday SportsCenter that McLaurin is “not happy with where things are with an extension.” That’s sort of obvious, given that he boycotted the entire offseason program — voluntary and mandatory. And in a deadline-driven sport, there’s no need for the Commanders to get to their best number until training camp approaches.
"Will he hold out if he doesn’t get what he wants before camp starts? That remains to be seen. Regardless, he turns 30 on September 15; this is his last shot to get paid. And the best way to apply leverage is to deny services."
It doesn’t seem likely at all right now that McLaurin would get traded. But, if the drama continues in Washington, it may be worth a call. This, of course, is speculation. But, imagine a Kellen Moore-led offense with the trio New Orleans already has plus Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, an improved offensive line, and Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler? That’s a solid offense on paper. It’s a pipe dream, but, why not give a call?
