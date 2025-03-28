Saints Reportedly Eyeing 'Massive' Prospect
The New Orleans Saints have been busy over the last few weeks meeting with prospects ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
It's quickly coming up with the draft kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24th. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft and that obviously has been the one that has been talked about the most. Who will the Saints take in the first round? Could it be an offensive playmaker like Tyler Warren or maybe even Shedeur Sanders? What about a defensive guy like Will Johnson or Mykel Williams?
Who knows at this point? But, there's more to think about than just the first round. The Saints will have plenty other decisions to make as well.
One guy the Saints reportedly were "checking out" is offensive tackle Charles Grant out of William & Mary, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"The Saints were at William & Mary yesterday checking out OT Charles Grant, according to a source," Underhill said. "Massive tackle. 6-foot-5, crazy wingspan, very athletic player."
He's a guy who hasn't been talked about pretty much at all. He's big as Underhill mentioned and is the ninth-ranked offensive tackle prospect in this draft class by ESPN.
"Grant started 41 games at left tackle in college," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He is quick with long arms, and he changes directions well as a pass blocker. He rides speed rushers past the quarterback and can mirror defenders who try to cross his face. Grant is strong enough to anchor, using his big hands to lock out. He played a zone heavy scheme in college, and joining a similar system at a next level would lead to an easier transition. There's room for improvement when it comes to his footwork and his angles, but he moves well laterally and has good range. He plays with an edge."
