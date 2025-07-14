Saints 'Biggest Question' Is Getting More Complicated
There is one clear question mark hanging over the New Orleans Saints and things could get even more complicated in the very near future.
New Orleans doesn't know who is going to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 yet. New Orleans has Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener returning to go along with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough and undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers. The Saints have an open quarterback competition and we'll start to see things pick up in the very near future as training camp kicks off.
Unsurprisingly, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine called the quarterback competition the "biggest question" for the franchise.
"Biggest Question: Who is Going To Start at Quarterback? The 2025 Saints already feel much different than any iteration of the team we've seen in a long time," Ballentine said. "After pushing to remain competitive with a veteran quarterback at the helm, they are finally set to hand the reins to a young passer. The question is which one it will be. Tyler Shough should be considered the favorite. The club just used an early second-round pick to select the 25-year-old out of Louisville.
"However, Spencer Rattler will also get a look and tight end Foster Moreau just said the job was 'anyone's for the taking' in an interview with SiriusXM. Rattler got a taste of what it's like to start in the league as a rookie last season. The Saints went 0-6 in the games he started, and he only threw four touchdowns to five interceptions. Obviously, he's going to need to perform better than that if he's going to win the job. This is one Saints fans should be hoping the rookie wins."
This was already the Saints' biggest question mark because there is a quarterback competiton going on. But, what makes this even more complicated is the fact that Shough isn't even signed right now. There are only two 2025 second-round picks who have signed deals as of writing and Shough isn't one.