Devin Neal Gets New Jersey Number After Saints Cut Veteran
The New Orleans Saints had to trim down the roster last week and the fallout of the moves still is being felt.
For example, the Saints cut ties with Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week and he ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Edwards-Helaire off the team, it opened up the No. 23 jersey and rookie running back Devin Neal reportedly is switching into it, per NFL Jersey Numbers on X.
"New Orleans Saints RB Devin Neal is wearing number 23. Last assigned to Clyde Edwards-Helaire," they shared.
The number change is now reflected on the Saints' official roster on the team website as well. The No. 23 has been worn by 18 players in Saints history as of writing.
Neal was selected with the No. 184 pick in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft by New Orleans and made the team out of camp in the running back room along with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Velus Jones Jr.
Neal played his college ball at the University of Kansas and racked up 4,343 rushing yards across four seasons played. He appeared in 49 total games and had the 4,343 rushing yards along with 49 total rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns. Last year, he racked up 1,266 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns in 12 games played. The year before, he had 1,280 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns in 13 games.
He finished his college career with over 5,000 scrimmage yards (including 711 in the receiving game). This kid can do a little bit of everything out on the football field. It's unclear what his role will be with Kamara and Miller at least currently ahead of him on the depth chart. But, we do at least know that he will be wearing the No. 23.
