Did Saints Cure Run Defense Woes With Patriots Trade?
The New Orleans Saints had one of the National Football League’s worst run defenses in 2024.
The Saints’ run defense was particularly victimized by big plays. New Orleans allowed 18 rushes of 20-plus yards on the season. Only two NFL teams surrendered more rushes of 20-plus yards: the New York Giants (19) and the Cleveland Browns (22).
If the Saints want to avoid another 5-12 record (or worse) in 2025, New Orleans’ rush defense must do its part to prevent the big play.
But are Saints defenders at all likely to complete that objective?
They might be, according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, who asserted on Wednesday that a certain offseason addition to New Orleans’ defense will make a crucial different in defending the run.
“I think (acquiring) Davon Godchaux was such a smart trade and is something that will help to make that New Orleans Saints run defense better,” Jackson said during an episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“(He) has the ability to play nose tackle but also go to that 3-4 defense (on the spot and) has the ability to stop the run.”
Godchaux, 30, was traded from the New England Patriots to the Saints on March 12. Originally draftd by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU, Godchaux has tallied 429 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his career.
Godchaux has been on Saints head coach Kellen Moore’s radar for years. According to Jackson, when Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, then-Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told Moore on a flight to Massachusetts that his offense wouldn’t be able to run against Godchaux during the Chargers’ imminent battle with the Patriots.
Godchaux ended up proving Staley right.
From the above anecdote, it’s no surprise that Staley — now reunited with Moore as Saints defensive coordinator — advocated for acquiring Godchaux.
