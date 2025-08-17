Did Tyler Shough Just Win Saints' QB Competition?
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition seems to be approaching its end.
Throughout the week before the Saints took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, head coach Kellen Moore made it clear that New Orleans was close to a decision.
"We're close," Moore said. "We're real close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome...It's been really balanced. It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. I think they have had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that's part of being a young quarterback in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out...
"I think it's just going to come down to consistency. I think it's about the command of the offense. I think all of these guys can make the throws that they need. I think it will come down to consistency and doing it week in and week out."
The Saints announced that Tyler Shough was getting the start for the second preseason game after Spencer Rattler got the first start. After the first preseason game, all of the buzz turned to Shough. He shined in the first game going 15-of-22 with 165 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Who will win the Saints' quarterback competition?
Heading into the Jaguars game, there was some chatter on social media that a good showing on Sunday could win the contest for New Orleans. Shough played in the first half and went 9-of-12 passing for 66 yards. Shough led a field goal drive but wasn't able to get the ball into the endzone.
It's to be seen whether this is enough to really tip the scales. The Saints' quarterback competition has been tough to gauge. Both Shough and Rattler have put up strong performances throughout practices and neither have really separated themselves in the contest.
Shough was solid on Sunday, but not spectacular. As of writing, Rattler has taken over, but the game is still ongoing so his statistics aren't finalized yet. All in all, it's still anyone's game, but we should find out more about the competition this week ahead of the third preseason game. There's even a chance we have an answer early in the week. But, who will end up winning the starting job? If I was a betting man, I'd roll with Shough. But, I'm not and there isn't a clear answer yet.
