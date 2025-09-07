Do Saints Play Today? Schedule, Time For Week 1 Cardinals Game
The New Orleans Saints will begin the Kellen Moore era on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.
It’s been a long time coming. Spencer Rattler will lead the charge for New Orleans after winning the team’s starting quarterback job in camp. The Saints enter Sunday’s matchup winners of each of their last six home openers. The team will look to extend the streak, and it should be a wild day over in New Orleans.
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will take the field on Sunday
Here's all you need to know about the Saints-Cardinals Week 1 matchup:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT)
Location: Caesars Superdome
Television: CBS (WWL 4 Local)
Streaming: NFL+
Radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
With the Saints and Cardinals game just a few hours away from kicking off, here are some storylines to follow in the Week 1 clash.
Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback
Rattler earned the starting job out of camp after beating out Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. Shough is the backup and Haener was waived on Saturday by the team. Rattler won the job fair and square and now he is the guy who will try to lead the Saints back into contention after a tough overall 2024 season by the fracnhise.
Kellen Moore in his first game as a head coach
What does Moore have up his sleeve? He is known as one of the best offensive minds in football. How can he carry that over to a Saints team that struggled last year? Since his hiring, pretty much everything that has been said about Moore from within the organization has been glowingly positive. Now, we'll see how that actually translates to regular season action.
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed back into the fold after injury-filled 2024 season
The Saints have two high-powered receivers in Olave and Shaheed who have become seemingly underrated very quickly. If they can stay healthy, this season will be the best situation that they have been in so far in their young careers.
