Dolphins Sign Saints WR To Replace Injured Tyreek Hill
The New Orleans Saints lost a depth piece on Tuesday.
In the wake of Tyreek Hill's devastating injury for the Miami Dolphins, they are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. off of the Saints' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Reunion: The Dolphins are expected to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the Saints practice squad, per sources," Pelissero said. "Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23). Now, after Tyreek Hill’s season-ending knee injury, Wilson is headed back to Miami."
The Dolphins found their replacement
If you're wondering why the Dolphins were able to sign Wilson off of the Saints' practice squad, the reason is that teams can sign players off of other team's practice squads if they are going to add them right to the active roster.
"Teams can sign players from another team's practice squad, but only to add them to their active roster. They can't sign another team's practice squad player to their practice squad," Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips said.
This move directly follows the Dolphins' loss of Hill. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments to the point where the 2026 season isn't guaranteed.
"Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has torn multiple ligaments in his dislocated knee, including his ACL, ending his season and giving him a long road ahead for 2026, source says," Rapoport said. "He’ll have surgery today to repair the significant injury...With surgery today, it’s possible that Tyreek Hill will undergo additional surgeries. There is no guarantee he’ll be ready for 2026. None of his 2026 salary is guaranteed now, but $11M (of $29.9M) becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster in March, plus a $5M roster bonus."
Wilson is certainly familiar to the Dolphins. He played two seasons for the Dolphins before coming to New Orleans. Over that stretch, he played in 30 games and had 34 catches for 432 yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he returns to Miami and will have big shoes to fill. He played in 15 games for the Saints last year, but hasn't played in a game yet this season. New Orleans cut and re-signed him a few times but now is losing him.
