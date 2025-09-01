Drew Brees Dishes On Saints 'Big Question Mark:' QB Play
There's a new era with the New Orleans Saints.
There is just one more week until the Saints take the field to face off against the Arizona Cardinals to officially begin the new era under Kellen Moore. Spencer Rattler will be under center and there are pieces throughout this roster fans should be excited about. Although the Saints are entering the season as underdogs -- for example, ESPN's Mike Clay ranked the Saints as the worst team in football -- the Saints have a shot at outperforming these projections in large part because of the division they play in.
Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there arguably isn't a team in the division right now that you can say is clearly better than the Saints.
Drew Brees talks about the biggest question for the Saints
That is just one person's opinion and it doesn't necessarily matter until the games start. But, former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees also mentioned that the division is open while mentioning the quarterback play as the biggest question for New Orleans while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
"You would just say the big question mark, or the biggest thing we would need to see is, 'Hey, how can the quarterback play?'" Brees said. "And if he can manage the game, distribute the ball and make good decisions, then, hey, who scares you in the NFC South right now? Tampa may have an edge because they've already won it a couple of times, Baker Mayfield is now an experienced quarterback, but look: Atlanta's trying to establish themselves with a new quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. The Carolina Panthers kind of made a jump last year, Bryce Young the adversity he faced, I'm a big fan of his, but who scares you?
"I think the division is wide open, and I think the Saints have a good as opportunity as anybody."
New Orleans went 5-12 last year, but injuries arguably were the biggest reasons why. With better health, the Saints already should have a chance a few more. But, we'll start to find that out on Sept. 7th against the Cardinals.
