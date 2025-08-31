Drew Brees Reacts To Saints' QB Decision With Kay Adams
The New Orleans Saints announced that Spencer Rattler will be the team's starting quarterback after months of rumors and speculation.
The decision wasn't the biggest surprise in the world. It certainly must've been a difficult decision. Rattler and Tyler Shough seemingly were neck-and-neck. But, Rattler was the incumbent, started the first and third preseason games, and led off the quarterback rotation from the beginning of camp. Rattler was consistent throughout camp, didn't do anything rash to lose the job and Shough didn't have enough explosiveness to pass him.
On the outside looking in, it seems like the right decision, at least for the time being. If the Saints want to win now, Rattler has been with the team for longer and should give the team the best shot.
We'll see what happens, but it's one thing for a writer to talk about the decision. It's another to hear from a team legend. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees weighed on the decision and made it clear that he has been impressed by Rattler while joining "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.
Drew Brees comments on the Saints' Spencer Rattler decision
"I was impressed by Rattler last year," Brees said. "Especially on a team, look, they were decimated by injury. He lost (Chris Olave) and (Rashid Shaheed) early in that year so he was really shorthanded. And as a rookie quarterback, you're trying to figure it out...
"So I think this year, he has a little bit of that experience under his belt, he's got a healthy crop of receivers. They went out and got Brandin Cooks, he's another guy who can pull the top off and do some things in the passing game. Alvin Kamara looks as good as I've ever seen him. That offensive line, in my opinion, is one of the best in the NFL."
There you have it. Brees seems to have high hopes for Rattler, so that should at least give fans hope as the 2025 season quickly approaches. Despite low expectations, this season has the makings of a fun one.
More NFL: New Orleans Saints Have Fantasy Football League Winner, Per PFF